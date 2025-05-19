Bombshell at Lidl: this is the kitchen product that knocks out Leroy Merlin

Lidl keeps showing that they know how to surprise without making noise. Each of their launches sparks anticipation and puts the competition on alert. This time is no exception; the novelty promises to change the game.

For some time now, Lidl has been gaining ground with proposals that combine style and practicality. Without fanfare, but with great efficiency, they are becoming a reference for the home. This new addition reinforces that trend without losing their unique touch.

a practical and modern touch in your kitchen

Lidl's single-lever faucet with pull-out shower is a versatile option that transforms the kitchen. With a 3.9 ft. (1.2 meters) long hose, it allows you to move freely and easily at all times. Its shower head features an integrated button, making it easy to have full control of the water flow.

Lidl has also thought about water savings with its Eco-Flow function. With a lever adjustable in two levels, you adjust the flow to achieve maximum performance without wasting. Additionally, the anti-limescale nozzles make cleaning very simple, keeping the faucet like new.

| Lidl

This faucet also includes a silent 40 mm cartridge, which reduces noise compared to other models. Another of its outstanding features is the adjustable temperature limiter, which protects you from possible burns by controlling the water temperature. And, of course, the two flexible stainless steel hoses ensure a firm and durable installation.

The faucet installation is simple, as it is installed with a single hole, which speeds up its placement. Lidl accompanies it with a clear instruction manual and all the necessary materials to make the installation quickly and without complications.

design and functionality in an economical option

This single-lever faucet from Lidl stands out for its elegant design in two finishes: black and chrome. With a modern and minimalist look, it adapts to any kitchen style, adding a touch of sophistication without sacrificing functionality. Additionally, the pull-out shower includes a non-return device that ensures clean and safe operation.

Ideal for instantaneous water systems, this faucet is not suitable for low-pressure systems or small accumulators, making it perfect for most households. The pull-out hose allows you to reach difficult places and facilitates the washing of large utensils or filling containers.

| Lidl

The flow control is efficient, which not only contributes to water savings but also improves the user experience. The option to adjust the flow according to the needs of each moment helps you reduce consumption without losing comfort. Additionally, being easy to clean, the faucet remains in perfect condition without much effort.

For all these reasons, Lidl's single-lever faucet with pull-out shower is offered at a very competitive price: 24.99 euros. This economical option is perfect for those seeking quality without spending too much, making this faucet one of the best choices on the market.

Prices and offers updated on 05/19/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes