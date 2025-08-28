It's official: McDonald's has made the decision everyone was waiting for in the USA

McDonald’s, one of the world's most important fast food chains, is facing a challenging time in the United States. Competition has intensified and customers are increasingly seeking value in their daily purchases. The company needs an effective strategy to keep itself relevant and attract consumers once again.

Starting next month, McDonald’s will implement a price reduction on several of its most popular combos. Eight main combos, including the Big Mac and McNuggets, will be available for $8 along with a drink and a side. In addition, a breakfast offer for $5 will be launched, while the chain seeks to reinforce the "extra value meals" brand that was previously very successful.

| McDonalds

The strategy to recover customers

The measure was reported by The Wall Street Journal and is part of the company's effort to improve the perceived value of its menu. Chris Kempczinski, CEO of McDonald’s, indicated that consumer perception depends directly on the prices of the main menu. Improving this perception is essential to recover customers who had chosen more affordable alternatives.

The price reduction aims not only to increase visits to restaurants, but also to encourage each customer to purchase more products. The combos with Big Mac and McNuggets, available for $8, are the most representative of the brand and, by being more accessible, are expected to attract new customers. The $5 breakfast offer also aims to capture the early morning audience, expanding the brand's presence at different times of the day.

The strategy is part of a broader plan to strengthen the "extra value meals" category. This product line, which combines reduced price with popular foods, already proved its effectiveness in the past. McDonald’s trusts these actions will improve its competitiveness and keep its leadership in the U.S. market.

| en.e-noticies.cat, alphaspirit.it

Collaborations and promotions as an additional boost

Collaborations with movies and franchises have been a key element in the company's success. A recent example was the partnership with the Minecraft movie, which caused great interest among young customers. The collectible items included in the combos encouraged purchases, increasing foot traffic to the locations and improving sales.

McDonald’s plans to continue this type of promotion with other films and events of public interest. The combination of lower prices and collectible items creates an attractive experience for consumers. This approach aims to keep the brand relevant and generate long-term loyalty.

With these measures, McDonald’s seeks to reverse the decline in customers in the United States. The price reduction and strategic offers represent a direct response to market needs. Experts consider the decision was desired and almost inevitable, given the current conditions.