Everyone was asking for it and Mercadona has finally brought it: it only costs €2.

Mercadona has outdone itself once again with its new launch, which is taking all the stores by storm. With a unique style and great functionality, this product is changing many routines. The perfect combination of quality and price, which is making this item the favorite of the moment.

marine prints for a summer touch

Mercadona has launched two new models of turban with marine prints. The first features a turquoise background with nautical motifs, evoking the sea and the beach. The second, in white, offers a more neutral but equally fresh and summery design.

These new turbans not only provide an aesthetic touch but are also practical for everyday use. Their design allows for efficient hair drying after a shower, avoiding excessive heat use. Additionally, they are ideal for applying hair treatments, such as masks or oils.

| Mercadona

The material used is microfiber, known for its high absorption capacity and softness. This ensures that hair dries quickly without causing frizz or damaging the hair fiber. Its size, 23.6 x 9.8 in. (60 x 25 cm), comfortably adapts to different hair types.

Besides their functionality, these turbans are easy to keep. They can be machine washed without losing their shape or softness, ensuring long durability. Their design with a back button ensures a secure and comfortable fit during use.

a towel that has become a staple

Mercadona's turban is a practical and comfortable solution for hair care, especially in the hot season. The new turquoise turban towel has a nautical design with marine details, ideal for those looking for a summer touch. Additionally, the white option offers a more minimalist style, keeping the freshness that characterizes the line.

One of the most outstanding features of these turbans is the microfiber used. This fiber has the ability to absorb moisture quickly, making hair drying much more efficient and faster. There is no need to resort to a hairdryer, which helps keep hair healthier by avoiding heat damage.

| Mercadona, Pixelshot

The size of 23.6 x 9.8 in. (60 x 25 cm) ensures that the turban fits properly to different hair types. You can use it from the finest to the thickest hair. Additionally, the design with a back button makes it easy to put on and ensures it stays in place during use.

Regarding its maintenance, Mercadona's turban towel can be machine washed without losing its properties. This makes it a very practical option, ideal for those seeking convenience without sacrificing quality. Its durability is guaranteed, even with frequent use and constant washing.

The price, of 2.70 euros for the turquoise model and 2.50 euros for the white one, makes it an accessible option for any budget. Mercadona has managed to offer a high-quality product, with an attractive and functional design, at a very competitive price.

Prices and offers updated on 05/10/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes