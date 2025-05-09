It's already arrived at Mercadona and it's the summer's bomb: everyone wants it, super cheap.

Mercadona has done it again with a new product that is flying off the shelves. This product, unexpected but incredibly useful, is leaving everyone speechless. Nobody expected it, but now everyone wants it.

A cheerful and modern design for all tastes

Mercadona has launched a new toiletry bag that is quickly gaining the preference of its customers. Made of raffia, a material known for its strength and lightness, this toiletry bag stands out for its durability and visual appeal. With dimensions of 7.1 x 5.3 x 2.8 in. (180 x 135 x 70 mm), it is the ideal size to carry in a purse or for travel.

This Agatha Ruiz de la Prada toiletry bag is not the first item the supermarket chain offers from this famous designer. In the past, Mercadona has launched other products by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, always with designs characterized by vibrant colors and cheerful patterns. This toiletry bag follows that same line, reflecting the cheerful and unique essence that the designer conveys in her creations.

| Mercadona

In addition to its design, the toiletry bag stands out for its great functionality. Its compact size allows for easy organization of cosmetics, hygiene products, and small accessories, in an orderly and efficient manner. It is an ideal option for those looking to keep their personal belongings organized without sacrificing style, meeting both aesthetic and practical expectations.

Mercadona continues to expand its range of products with recognized brands like Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, allowing consumers to access quality items at affordable prices. This toiletry bag presents itself as an excellent option for those looking for an exclusive item without having to make a large investment. The inclusion of this product in Mercadona's catalog reinforces its commitment to offering a wide range of quality items.

Materials and functionality designed for everyday use

The raffia material used in the Agatha Ruiz de la Prada toiletry bag provides not only a natural look but also great strength. This lightweight and durable material ensures that the toiletry bag can withstand daily use without losing its shape. It is a perfect option for those looking for a practical and functional accessory that also looks good at all times.

The design of this toiletry bag stands out for its bright colors and cheerful patterns, making it an ideal complement for any occasion. The modern and cheerful aesthetic of the toiletry bag gives it a fresh touch that makes it stand out among other similar items. It is the type of accessory that is not only useful but also adds a unique and fun touch to the daily routine.

| Mercadona

The dimensions of the toiletry bag make it suitable for carrying small products like creams, perfumes, or personal hygiene items. Its compact size makes it easy to store in any purse or backpack without taking up too much space. It is a product that facilitates organization without sacrificing style, ideal for those looking for practicality and design in one accessory.

The Agatha Ruiz de la Prada toiletry bag at Mercadona offers an excellent quality-price ratio. With a price of 4.50 euros, customers can enjoy a quality product without needing to spend a large sum of money. Mercadona continues to stand out for its affordable pricing policy, offering items from recognized brands like Agatha Ruiz de la Prada at prices accessible to everyone.

Prices and offers updated on 05/09/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes