Lidl has the furniture you've always looked for at flea market prices: IKEA, KO

Lidl has once again surprised with an offer that won't leave anyone indifferent. On its website, you'll find something that will change the organization of your home without straining your wallet. With this new proposal, the brand shows once again its ability to offer quality at unbeatable prices.

A design that fits any bathroom

Lidl's side bathroom cabinet is characterized by its elegant and functional design. With a white pine finish, it offers a modern touch that adapts to different decoration styles. The cabinet's dimensions are ideal for small bathrooms or limited spaces, measuring 13.8 x 15.7 x 46.5 in. (35 x 40 x 118 cm).

This piece of furniture features a door and two shelves, one of which is adjustable in height. This allows you to better organize your items, adapting the space to your needs. The black powder-coated steel handles add a modern touch that enhances the cabinet's design.

| Lidl

The plastic gliding feet make the cabinet easy to move and protect the floor. Additionally, the materials it's made from, such as wrapped MDF, ensure high durability. This cabinet is an ideal option if you're looking for a practical piece of furniture that is also visually appealing.

The simple and clean style of this cabinet makes it a versatile piece. You can integrate it into a wide variety of styles, from more classic bathrooms to the most contemporary ones. The cabinet can be perfectly combined with other furniture from the same line for a more coordinated bathroom.

Easy assembly and an accessible option

Lidl's bathroom cabinet includes everything necessary for its assembly, including detailed instructions. The ease of assembly ensures that you won't have complications when installing it. This type of product is ideal for those looking for convenience and speed in furniture installation.

The furniture is made with durable materials, ensuring it will have a long lifespan. The wrapped MDF board uprights and melamine coating provide robustness. Additionally, the cabinet comes with a 3-year warranty, which provides confidence in its quality.

| Lidl

The reduced price of 35.99 euros makes this cabinet a very accessible option for those who don't want to spend a fortune on furniture. At this price, it's hard to find an option with such a good quality-price ratio. Additionally, the product's availability through Lidl's website makes it easy to purchase.

If you're looking for more organization in your bathroom without compromising your budget, this cabinet is an excellent option. It not only offers good design and functionality but is also very easy to assemble and keep. Take advantage of this offer and get Lidl's side bathroom cabinet before it runs out.

Prices and offers updated on 05/10/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes