No One Expected Telepizza's Latest Announcement: A New Feature Many Wanted

Telepizza has surprised everyone with a novelty that many were waiting for. The brand, which has been consolidating itself as a reference in the pizza sector in Spain for years, continues to innovate its menu. On this occasion, the company has decided to give a twist to its best-selling pizza, with two new recipes that will not leave any pizza lover indifferent.

The innovation is part of the company's strategy to maintain its connection with consumers. Over the years, Telepizza has known how to reinvent itself, adapting to the tastes and preferences of Spanish customers. Now, the company has just launched two new variants of its Barbecue pizza, expanding its variety while maintaining the essence that has made it so popular.

| Europa Press

These Are Telepizza's Two New Pizzas

The new versions of the Barbecue pizza aim to surprise without losing the essence of the original recipe. The "Barbacoa Crac-Crac" is a mix of ingredients that includes breadcrumbs with chorizo, cheese-filled edges with chorizo flavor, bacon, and the brand's classic barbecue sauce. This combination promises to give a unique touch to the pizza, with a crunchy and tasty texture thanks to the breadcrumbs and melted cheese.

Meanwhile, the "Barbacoa Chup-Chup" stands out for the juicy flavor of shredded-style beef and cheese-filled edges with chorizo flavor. It also features the traditional barbecue sauce, which has been one of the distinctive marks of this pizza. Both recipes aim to satisfy the most demanding palates, maintaining the quality that characterizes Telepizza.

| Telepizza

The "A Country Very Much of Telepizza" Campaign Is Introducing These New Pizzas

To introduce these new recipes, they have launched the "A Country Very Much of Telepizza" campaign, which celebrates its close relationship with Spanish consumers. With this initiative, the brand highlights its connection with the public, who have been choosing their pizzas for over 40 years to share special moments. The campaign emphasizes family moments, birthdays, and sporting events, where pizza is an essential companion.

With more than 700 restaurants in Spain, the company remains one of the favorites in the sector. In addition to its national presence, Telepizza is present in several countries, reinforcing its leadership in the international market.

| Telepizza, en.e-noticies.cat

Telepizza continues to show its ability to adapt to market demands with innovations that enrich its offer. These new recipes are another step in its approach to staying relevant and continuing to grow. With a successful history of creating products that respond to trends, the brand will likely continue expanding its presence in the sector.