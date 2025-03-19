America Alert: This Is the Area of the U.S. That Could Suffer a Devastating Tsunami

Bad news for America. A natural disaster of catastrophic proportions could strike the Pacific Northwest coast of the United States at any moment. Although the area is known for its natural beauty and coastal cities, the threat of an earthquake followed by a tsunami endangers the region.

Scientists have warned on CNN that this type of catastrophe is not only possible. It would be inevitable, and the preparation to face it is leaving much to be desired.

An Earthquake and a Devastating Tsunami in This Area of the U.S.

The Cascadia Subduction Zone, just 100 miles off the coast of Northern California, harbors one of the greatest seismic threats in the United States. Experts assert that the tectonic fault located there could trigger a magnitude 9.0 earthquake. A tsunami that would sweep away everything in its path, as happened in Japan in 2011.

Diego Melgar, a seismologist at the University of Oregon, has explained that several decades ago it wasn't even conceived that this area could be hit by an earthquake of such magnitude. Today, however, scientists have confirmed that the threat is more real than ever. “Thirty or forty years ago, we didn't even know it was possible for large earthquakes to occur in the Pacific Northwest.”

Recently, geologists published new images that have revealed surprising details about the Cascadia fault. The research shows that the subduction zone is divided into three to five segments, each with distinct geology. When the segment off the coast of Washington finally breaks, it could generate the most destructive earthquake this region has ever experienced.

Geologist Corina Allen, from the Washington Geological Survey, has highlighted that many infrastructures are not built to withstand an earthquake of such magnitude. Much less to withstand the impact of a subsequent tsunami. “Nothing built before 2005 was designed to withstand such strong and prolonged earthquakes,” Allen points out.

Are Our Cities Really Prepared?

The answer to this question is alarming: no. According to experts, the region's critical infrastructures, such as hospitals, schools, bridges, and public buildings, are located in areas that could be completely swept away by a tsunami. The worst part is that there is no guarantee that these buildings can withstand not only the earthquake but also the enormous waves that would follow.

Yumei Wang, senior infrastructure advisor at Portland State University, points out that what worries her most is the lack of action to protect the population. “What keeps me up at night is knowing that we aren't taking the necessary measures as quickly as we should to protect our people,” she states with concern.

A Tsunami That Could Arrive at Any Moment

Scientists have found geological evidence proving that these megathrust earthquakes and tsunamis occur in the region approximately every 500 years. Although it can't be predicted exactly when the next one will occur, experts believe it could happen in the next 200 years, or even sooner.

However, time is a critical factor. From the moment the earthquake occurs, the waves can arrive in just 15 to 30 minutes. The worst part is that there may be no truly safe place to go, as the tsunami could affect large areas of the coast.

Adapting to the magnitude of the threat posed by a tsunami in the Pacific Northwest will require billions of dollars and a titanic effort to reinforce infrastructures, improve evacuation capabilities, and ensure that cities are more resilient. Although the preparation is not up to the challenges, the time to react is now. Failing to do so, the impact of a tsunami could be catastrophic for the region and its inhabitants.