Carrefour Embarrasses IKEA with the Set You Needed Most: It's Perfect for You

Carrefour has launched an offer that's capturing the attention of everyone looking to improve their garden or terrace. Designed for those who want to create a comfortable and modern outdoor environment, this product promises to offer everything needed to enjoy good times outdoors. With a functional design and an unbeatable price, this option stands out as one of the best investments for those seeking quality and comfort without spending a fortune.

Comfort and Style in Your Outdoor Space

This new product from Carrefour is a garden set consisting of a two-seater sofa, two armchairs, and a low table. This garden set also has the advantage of its size. Being suitable for most gardens and terraces, it's perfect for those with limited space but who want to enjoy the outdoors.

The sofa, with dimensions of 45.5 x 24.4 x 27.6 in. (115.5 x 62 x 70 cm), is ideal for comfortably accommodating two people. Meanwhile, the two armchairs, measuring 24.6 x 24.4 x 27.6 in. (62.5 x 62 x 70 cm), offer additional space to enjoy company. The low table, at 31.5 x 19.7 x 14.6 in. (80 x 50 x 37 cm), perfectly complements the set, creating a functional space for placing drinks, books, or decorations.

| Carrefour

The design of this set is modern and elegant, making it an excellent option for any type of garden or terrace. The cushions in neutral tones perfectly adapt to different decorative styles, and the set has a finish that highlights the beauty of the outdoor environment. Its robust structure ensures that the set is sturdy, durable, and comfortable, allowing for long hours of relaxation outdoors.

One of the main advantages of this set is its ease of use. The installation is quick and simple, without the need for complicated tools. Additionally, its practical and functional design makes this set suitable for all types of surfaces, from small terraces to larger gardens.

Durability and Quality for Your Garden at an Unbeatable Price

This garden set from Carrefour is made with durable materials, ensuring that, with proper care, it will last for years. The cushions, made of high-quality polyester, offer a soft and comfortable texture so you can relax for long hours. Additionally, the set is designed to withstand the elements, making it perfect for outdoor use, even in changing weather conditions.

The price of this set, 189 euros, makes it a truly affordable option compared to other similar products on the market. In specialized stores, sets with similar features often easily exceed 300 euros, making this offer much more attractive. Carrefour has managed to offer an excellent quality-price ratio, allowing more people to enjoy a quality garden set without compromising their budget.

| Carrefour

Besides being economical, the Carrefour garden set is easy to maintain without complications. The cushions are removable and washable, making them easy to clean and preserve. The structure of the set is moisture-resistant, meaning it doesn't easily deteriorate from outdoor exposure.

This set is perfect for those looking for a complete, affordable, and functional solution for their garden or terrace. Especially without having to invest large sums of money. With its durability, comfort, and price, it's quickly becoming one of the most popular options among Carrefour customers.

Prices and offers updated on 03/20/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes