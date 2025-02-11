Neither Lidl Nor Aldi: The Supermarket Chain That Has Announced a Massive Store Closure

In recent times, a chain of supermarkets known for its ultra-low-cost proposal has surprised many. After a brief period of operation in some localities of Castellón, it has closed two of its establishments. All this amid a plan to restructure its business in our country.

Despite arriving with high expectations, the company Mere has been forced to make this drastic decision. The closures, which occurred less than a year after the opening of the stores, have been joined by a liquidation of products. This adjustment reflects, among other things, the difficulties in finding stability in the competitive Spanish market.

Mere's Ultra-Low-Cost Model: A Proposal That Doesn't Work

The Mere chain has closed its two stores in the province of Castellón, reports El Periódico Mediterráneo. These were located in Almassora and la Vall d'Uixó, operating under a business model characterized by extremely low prices. The stores were designed to reduce operating costs as much as possible.

They resembled warehouses more than conventional supermarkets. The products were displayed on pallets or in accessible refrigerated chambers, and there was minimal staff, which allowed further reduction of operating costs.

This ultra-low-cost approach is a model that was once adopted by other chains like Lidl or Aldi, but over time, it has been disappearing. In Mere's case, this strategy seems not to have taken hold, as the stores have closed at a surprising speed. Spanish consumers, accustomed to a more modern and accessible shopping experience, may not have found this type of functional and austere store appealing.

The Competition and the Brand's Uncertain Future

The Mere chain, which operated in Spain under the name Marketlights S.L., has not achieved the success it expected in the Spanish territory. The closures in Castellón highlight the difficulties the company faces in its attempt to establish itself solidly in the market. In other autonomous communities like Galicia or Catalonia, the firm had also opened stores, but it doesn't seem that the model had the expected impact.

The outlook for Mere in Spain is uncertain, while in other parts of the world the company continues to expand, in our country the results are very different. Despite its promise of low prices and quality products, the company has not managed to adapt to the demands of the Spanish consumer. The lack of a more curated and modern shopping experience could have been one of the factors that led to the closure of all the stores in Castellón.