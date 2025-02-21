Neither Lidl nor Mercadona: Dia Has the Cheapest and Healthiest Product for Every Day

The use of air fryers has skyrocketed in recent years. This appliance has become a must-have in many households thanks to its speed, versatility and the ability to cook with less fat. More and more people are looking for healthy and efficient alternatives in the kitchen, and Dia has replied to this demand with a new range of products adapted to this trend.

An Exclusive Range for Air Fryers With Almost 100 Products

Dia has launched a range of products specifically designed for cooking in air fryers. With almost 100 references, this selection is designed to make day-to-day life easier without sacrificing taste or quality. Each product is identified with a special logo on the packaging, making them easy to recognize on the shelves.

This initiative responds to the growing demand for ready-to-cook foods in a quick and healthy way. According to the Food Consumption Report in Spain 2023, Spanish households are increasingly turning to practical culinary solutions. The air fryer has established itself as one of the favorite options in this search for convenience and balanced nutrition.

| Dia, Getty Images

José Manuel Blanco, Director of Fresh Purchases at Dia Spain, emphasizes that innovation is key in the brand's strategy. “With our range of products designed for the air fryer, we offer quick and healthy options without sacrificing quality. We want to make our customers' lives easier and adapt to their needs,” he explains.

Moreover, these products are not limited to use in air fryers. They can also be prepared in ovens, pans or even traditional fryers, thus offering maximum flexibility to consumers.

A Healthier and More Varied Kitchen Within Everyone's Reach

Cooking with an air fryer allows for a reduction in the amount of oil used, resulting in healthier dishes. With this appliance, it is possible to bake, fry, roast or toast foods quickly without losing flavor. This technology is ideal for those looking to maintain a balanced diet without complications.

To enhance its use, Dia has incorporated complementary products such as high oleic sunflower oil spray, special for air fryers. It also offers air fryer paper and baking paper, facilitating the cleaning and maintenance of the appliance.

| Dia

Within this range, the brand has included a wide variety of frozen foods ideal for the air fryer. From cannelloni and rice to sautéed vegetables and quinoa dishes, the options are varied and designed for all tastes and needs.

For those who enjoy international cuisine, Dia has added offerings such as lasagna, kebab, fried rice, spring rolls and fajita filling. With this selection, consumers can enjoy recipes from different parts of the world effortlessly and in just a few minutes.

| Dia

Of course, there are also options for a quick and delicious snack. From mini tuna empanadas to stew croquettes or cod-stuffed peppers, the offer is wide and designed for sharing on any occasion. With this commitment, Dia reaffirms its commitment to convenience and quality in daily cooking.