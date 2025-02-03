Neither Primark nor Lefties: The new clothing chain with flea market prices that's taking over

As if the current store offerings in Spain weren't enough, a new brand is coming into action. It does so as clear competition to other more well-known and popular brands among shoppers. After Zaragoza, Madrid is the city that will welcome it, although the idea seems to be to open throughout Spain in the coming years.

This is Half Price, a store well-known internationally, which has recently announced the opening of its second establishment in Spain. Specifically, in the Oasiz Madrid shopping center, in Torrejón de Ardoz. The brand, known in countries like Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, stands out for offering products from top designers and international brands at reduced prices.

All this thanks to its sales model based on offering products from inventories or past seasons. In its new store, customers can find top-level items at much more affordable prices than in conventional stores. Among the available brands are Ralph Lauren, Hunter, Levi's, Valentino, and Quicksilver.

The appeal and offering of HalfPrice

What allows shoppers to access high-end products without having to spend a fortune. The HalfPrice store occupies a space of almost 5,000 square meters (53,820 square feet) and is divided into several sections, offering clothing for men, women, and children. As well as footwear, accessories, beauty products, home goods, and sports items.

This variety ensures that visitors can find quality products in different categories. Making HalfPrice an attractive option for different types of shoppers. The location of the store in Oasiz Madrid is no coincidence.

This shopping center is known for offering a comprehensive shopping, leisure, and dining experience. With more than 250,000 square meters (2,690,978 square feet) of space, it not only features fashion stores like Adidas, Desigual, Mango, and Nike Outlet. But also a varied entertainment offering.

A perfect place for HalfPrice

The shopping center also stands out for its natural surroundings, with more than 100,000 trees and shrubs creating a relaxing and perfect environment for strolling. Additionally, it offers a wide variety of dining options, ranging from fast food choices like McDonald's to more international offerings. An example is the Italian restaurant IT Trattoria or the Thai buffet Simply Thai.

The arrival of HalfPrice in Madrid adds a new dimension to the shopping experience in the city. Offering top-level, quality, and unmatched discounts in an environment designed for everyone's enjoyment. Undoubtedly, fashion lovers at the best price have their work cut out for them.