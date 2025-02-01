The most anticipated novelty by all its customers arrives at Mercadona: for less than 2 euros

Mercadona never stops innovating in its supermarkets. Juan Roig's chain always seeks to improve its customers' experience with new proposals. Its goal is to offer products and services that adapt to daily needs.

Following this line, the company has launched a new service. In some of its stores in Spain, customers can enjoy freshly ground coffee to go. This novelty from Mercadona adds to its commitment to ready-to-consume products.

| Mercadona

This Mercadona service is still in the testing phase

This service is still in the experimental phase. According to Mercadona, as confirmed to ABC, the new freshly ground coffee machine is in approximately 50 stores. Most of them are in the province of Valencia.

Juan Roig's company considers this service a "laboratory." This is how Mercadona refers to the tests it conducts before expanding a novelty to its entire supermarket network. If the result is positive, the initiative could soon reach more establishments.

The new machine allows for the preparation of different coffee varieties, adapting to each customer's tastes. Among all the available options are black coffee, coffee with milk, cortado, or even cappuccino, all made with a system that grinds the bean on the spot. This process guarantees a more intense flavor and superior quality compared to other automatic machines.

| Twitter, @validovalencia

The price of each coffee varies depending on the chosen option. Customers can enjoy this new proposal starting at 1.20 euros, while the more elaborate versions reach a maximum of 1.80 euros. Additionally, the payment system is flexible, allowing purchases to be paid for both by card and in cash, facilitating the experience for all users.

A service designed for customer convenience

Mercadona has designed this service to be practical and quick. Customers can select the cup size, add a lid, and choose between sugar or saccharin. There are also spoons available to stir the coffee.

This system aims to improve the shopping experience in the supermarket chain run by Juan Roig. With the new machine, customers can take quality coffee without wasting time.

| Mercadona

The implementation of this service will depend on its success in the initial stores. Mercadona will analyze the results before deciding whether to expand the proposal to the rest of the stores it has throughout Spain and Portugal.

For now, customers of the selected stores can enjoy this novelty. If the trial works well, the service may extend to other provinces.