Today one of the most sought-after products of the year arrives at Lidl: madness for very little

Lidl continues to expand its catalog with products that combine wellness and design. Starting today, the chain is incorporating a salt lamp handcrafted with solid salt crystal into its stores. Its natural aesthetic and multiple benefits make it a perfect option for those looking to improve their home's atmosphere.

How salt lamps can improve your home

Salt lamps have become very popular thanks to their air-purifying properties. They are said to attract moisture from the environment and, as it evaporates on their warm surface, help reduce dust, pollen, and pollution particles. This can improve air quality in enclosed spaces, especially benefiting people with allergies or respiratory issues.

Another highly valued effect of this type of lamp is its ability to neutralize electromagnetic radiation caused by electronic devices such as mobile phones, televisions, and computers. Although they don't replace other protective measures, their use has been associated with creating more balanced and healthy environments.

| Lidl

In addition to their potential physical benefits, their warm and soft light has a relaxing and cozy effect. It's ideal for placing in the bedroom, living room, or any corner of the house where a calm atmosphere is desired. Its gentle glow helps reduce stress and improve the feeling of calm, even promoting restful sleep.

Due to its natural aesthetic, this type of lamp easily adapts to different decoration styles. Whether in modern, minimalist, or rustic settings, it adds a unique touch that enhances the warmth of the space.

This is Lidl's salt lamp

Lidl's new salt lamp is designed with high-quality materials. Its solid salt crystal makes each unit unique, with variations in shape and tone that make it an exclusive piece. The acacia wood base provides stability and an elegant finish that complements its natural design.

With an approximate height of 16 cm (6.3 inches), it has the perfect size to be placed on a nightstand, shelf, or desk. All without taking up too much space. Its weight and dimensions make it easy to move, allowing it to be placed in different rooms as needed.

| Lidl

One of its biggest attractions is its price. For only 12.99 euros, Lidl offers a salt lamp with premium finishes that can be found at much higher prices in other stores. This quality-price ratio makes it an opportunity for those looking to incorporate a touch of wellness and design into their home without overspending.

To keep it in good condition, it is recommended to avoid high humidity environments and clean its surface with a dry cloth. This way, it will maintain its appearance and functionality for a longer time.

Prices and offers updated on 02/03/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for any possible changes