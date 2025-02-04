Neither Primaprix nor Action: this is the supermarket with the cheapest olive oil

For some time now, buying extra virgin olive oil at an affordable price has become a challenge for consumers. The quality of the oil, known for its health benefits, has become increasingly expensive due to various factors. However, after the significant price hikes a few months ago, it's now more common to find very interesting offers.

The platform Chollometro, specialized in promotions and offers, has published one that has caught the attention of many consumers. It is possible to buy a five-liter bottle of extra virgin olive oil from the brand Coosur for just 24 euros. This translates to 40% less than what it would normally cost.

This price, which represents a significant discount compared to the 40 euros usually paid, equates to about 4.80 euros per liter. A much more affordable cost compared to current market prices. This offer is available at the Covirán supermarket and will remain valid until next February 8.

Covirán stands up to the big supermarkets with its oil

With this offer, Covirán positions itself these days as direct competition to other more popular supermarkets like Mercadona or Carrefour. However, this particular discount seems to be the exception in the market. Everyone hasn'ticed a strong increase in the price of extra virgin olive oil in recent months.

According to the most recent data, the price of oil has increased by more than 40% in the last year. This has caused evident concern among both producers and consumers. The increase in oil prices is due to several causes, one of the most significant being the reduction in the olive harvest in the main producing areas of Spain.

Especially due to poor weather conditions. Prolonged droughts, high temperatures, and irregular rainfall have severely affected olive production. All of this has resulted in a lower availability of olive oil.

Olive oil will remain expensive

Additionally, production costs have increased due to rising energy prices and agricultural inputs, such as fertilizers and fuel. Added to this is the strong international demand, as it is highly valued in markets like the United States or Europe. This high demand, combined with limited supply, has led to an increase in prices in the global market.

The situation of extra virgin olive oil has led many consumers to seek offers like Covirán's. But also to reconsider whether this increase in prices is a temporary trend or if it has come to stay. Meanwhile, experts in the sector warn that next year's harvests could continue to be affected by the same unfavorable weather conditions.