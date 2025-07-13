Lidl knocks down Primark again with the elegant garment your daughter will love

The battle among major low-cost fashion chains keeps adding new chapters. This time, Lidl has once again taken the lead with a product that's caused a sensation. They've done so with an affordable option that combines design and functionality.

In the competitive world of children's fashion, every detail matters, with Lidl deciding to consider each and every one of them. Parents look for comfortable, safe, and affordable clothing. If the design is also appealing, success is guaranteed.

A baby dress with Disney branding and an unbeatable price

Lidl has launched a baby dress with an official Disney license that's winning over shoppers. Its price is one of its biggest draws: just 6.99 euros. This is a figure that's hard to match, even for rivals like Primark.

The garment is available in sizes ranging from 34 in. (86 cm) to 41 in. (104 cm). In other words, it's designed for babies and girls between 1 and 4 years old. This is an age range where comfort is essential.

The dress stands out for its printed design featuring Disney characters. According to Lidl's website, there are different versions with Minnie Mouse or with motifs inspired by "The Lion King." Soft colors, fun prints, and a carefully crafted children's aesthetic.

Lidl knows comfort, sustainability, and good prices

It's not just the design that draws attention. This dress is made from 100% cotton, which guarantees softness and breathability. This is a material that's especially suitable for delicate skin like that of babies.

It also has the OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification. This means it doesn't contain harmful substances and meets the most demanding textile standards. This is a plus for those who prioritize safety in children's clothing.

Another advantage is its functional design. It has a practical button closure on the shoulder, which makes it easier to dress and undress the baby. It can also be machine washed at 104 °F (40 °C), which makes it very practical for everyday use.

This type of garment proves that Lidl doesn't just compete in food. Its textile line has gained importance in recent years. With launches like this, it establishes itself as a real alternative to industry giants.

