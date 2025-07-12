Mercadona launches the cosmetic most recommended by experts for less than €4

Mercadona has done it again. The Spanish supermarket chain has managed to make one of its beauty products become a trend. They've achieved it with a simple, effective, and affordable formula.

On the shelves of its cosmetics section, there's a product that has received support from healthcare professionals. Its price, under four euros, has convinced users. What is most surprising is the positive assessment dermatologists give it.

Approved by a renowned dermatologist

A dermatology specialist has recommended this product to all her patients. This is Dr. Paloma Borregón, known for her experience and her frequent collaborations in the media. According to her, this cosmetic meets all the requirements for proper facial cleansing.

| Mercadona

Borregón highlights its gentleness and effectiveness. It cleans without damaging the skin barrier and removes both impurities and makeup residue. In addition, it has a very pleasant texture that makes it easy to use.

To apply it, you just need to spread the micellar oil over your dry face and massage for a few seconds. Then, rinse with lukewarm water. It's compatible with the so-called "double cleansing," which is increasingly common among those who take care of their skin daily.

Why Mercadona's micellar oil is so popular and so affordable

This cosmetic belongs to a facial care line that has already delivered good results in other products. Its formula contains ingredients that provide hydration and radiance. All this without leaving a greasy feeling or causing irritation.

| Mercadona

The dermatologist states that it can be used on all skin types, including the most sensitive. In fact, she recommends its continued use to improve skin texture. The cleansing is thorough, but without harshness.

The price is another major advantage. Despite its quality, it costs less than four euros. It's an affordable option for those who want to take care of their face without overspending.

This isn't the first time Mercadona surprises with a beauty product recommended by experts. The Deliplus brand has a growing list of successful items. This latest one joins the trend of effective cosmetics within everyone's reach.

With proposals like this, Mercadona strengthens its position in the world of cosmetics. Practical products, with professional backing and at reasonable prices. Exactly what today's consumer demands.

