Not carbonara, not barbecue: this is Mercadona's best pizza and it costs less than €4

There are nights when cooking becomes an effort. When hunger strikes, we look for something easy, quick, and tasty. That's why prepared pizzas have become a recurring solution for many families.

In this area, supermarkets offer many options. Some stand out for their crust, others for their ingredients. But only a few achieve the perfect balance between flavor, quality, and price.

Mercadona and its success with prepared dishes

Mercadona has managed to win over customers with a wide range of oven-ready dishes. Among them, their refrigerated pizzas have become one of the most visited sections. It's not just because of the variety, but also because of their excellent value for money.

Each season, they launch new versions, but there are classics that never go out of style. One of their most highly rated pizzas isn't the carbonara or the barbecue. It's, without a doubt, the four cheese pizza.

Mercadona's four cheese pizza, a favorite for its flavor and texture

The Hacendado four cheese pizza costs only €3.95 and is available in the refrigerated section. Its thin and crispy crust pairs perfectly with a blend of mozzarella, emmental, cheddar, and blue cheese. The result is a tasty, creamy pizza with an irresistible aroma.

Its 13.8 oz. (390 g) format is perfect for a quick meal or a shared dinner. You just need to preheat the oven and in just 10 minutes it's ready to enjoy. In addition, its flavor stays consistent and its texture doesn't become rubbery when reheated.

Many customers point out that it's not overwhelming, despite having four types of cheese. The combination is well thought out and balanced. It's clear that Mercadona has refined the recipe to suit the general taste.

Ideal to share or enjoy alone

It's a perfect option for those looking for a supermarket pizza that won't disappoint. It's also ideal for impromptu dinners, watching a movie, or surprising someone with something quick and tasty. All that without spending more than four euros.

The crispy crust provides a good contrast with the creaminess of the cheeses. The blue cheese gives it a special touch without being too strong. That's why it's so popular even among those who aren't fans of intense flavors.

In addition, it comes ready to bake, with no need to add anything else. Although many also add extra ingredients: a bit of oregano, fresh tomatoes, or even a little more cheese. Either way, the result usually convinces.

