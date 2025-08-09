On Monday, the best product for your children arrives at Lidl: Carrefour on the ropes

Lidl has come up with a brilliant idea that combines color, fun, and a well-played nostalgic touch. It doesn't take up space, doesn't require plugs, and even the youngest in the house can use it. Lidl not only launches it on time, but also fine-tunes it so it surprises even before opening the box.

In the midst of a wave of digital launches, Lidl stands out with something analog that works without any buttons. There are no screens or cables, but there is plenty of guaranteed entertainment time. Lidl makes it easy again, without frills and with that practical touch that convinces without beating around the bush.

A new product that entertains, stimulates, and costs very little

Lidl launches a simple, colorful product that's carefully designed for those who have young children at home. It's an activity set to enjoy creating without screens or complications. By simply opening the box, children can start playing, follow the included designs, or improvise on paper using only their fingers and a bit of imagination.

| Lidl

The set includes everything needed to start finger painting without having to buy additional accessories or prepare any complicated materials. It comes with 7 ink pads in bright colors, designed so fingers can get covered easily and stamp directly onto the paper. In addition, it includes 16 sheets of templates that help guide creation so children don't need to know how to draw well.

It's recommended for children from one and a half years old, which makes it an interesting option for the youngest in the house. Its use supports coordination, stimulates creativity, and allows for a complete sensory experience that combines colors, textures, and shapes. All of this comes in a compact format, 9 in. (23 cm) long by 8.7 in. (22 cm) wide, with a thickness of just 0.6 in. (1.6 cm).

| Lidl

The material is a combination of paper and plastic that withstands intensive use without deteriorating after the first attempts. Its size and lightness make it easy to store in any children's drawer or shelf. There are three available models, each with different designs: Under the Sea, Space, and Lupilu.

Lidl's stamps that bet on creativity without complications

This finger painting set will be available starting Monday at Lidl, in their weekly bazaar section with limited units. As is usual with this type of product, it will be on sale until stocks last, so it's advisable to stay alert. It's not an item that's kept in the catalog continuously, but rather part of their scheduled launches.

The price is one of its biggest attractions, since for just €2.99 you get the complete pack with stamps and templates. It doesn't require additional purchases or extra expenses, and its contents are more than enough for several play sessions. For that amount, there are few options that offer so much variety and hours of entertainment for so little.

| Lidl

Lidl usually stands out with this type of product that combines simplicity, usefulness, and low price in a single proposal. In this case, it not only bets on play, but also on early stimulation and artistic expression from a very young age. It's a practical way to bring art and creativity closer to the youngest without requiring a significant investment.

Lidl's stamp set responds to a growing trend to encourage manual and creative play without depending on screens. In addition, its presentation and variety make it ideal to have at home or even as a small useful gift for other families. If you're looking for a simple way to boost children's imagination without complications, this launch could be a good starting point.

Prices and offers updated on 08/07/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes