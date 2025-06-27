Mercadona has the perfect dish to beat the heat: quick, fresh, and ready to go

When the heat is on, the last thing anyone wants to do is cook, and that's where Mercadona stands out. Its most summery offering has it all: freshness, flavor, and zero hassle. Mercadona knows this, which is why they keep something on their shelves that's already a summer staple.

It's not new, but in summer, everyone talks about it again because it has everything to please. Mercadona opts for practicality without giving up the ingredients that are appreciated in these temperatures. Light, balanced, and very complete, it's one of the most versatile options Mercadona offers in their refrigerated section.

Mercadona's salad that has it all

Mercadona has one of those options that saves your day without hassle or wasting time. It's their chicken, cheese, and nuts salad, ready to eat and very complete. It comes in an 8.8 oz. (250 g) bowl that you can take anywhere and eat directly.

This salad combines tasty and nutritious ingredients without neglecting flavor or freshness. It contains roasted chicken strips, fresh cheese, green lettuce, red lettuce, and tender spinach sprouts. In addition, it adds cherry tomatoes, a mix of nuts, and dried fruit for a perfect contrast.

| Mercadona

The dressing comes separately and is very simple yet flavorful: extra virgin olive oil, vinegar, and salt. This way, everyone can decide whether to dress the whole salad or just part of it, according to personal taste. You don't need to add anything else; it's ready to eat at any time.

Its price is 4 euros, making it an affordable option for everyday meals. It's ideal for those who want to eat something healthy without spending time cooking or spending too much. It's available in Mercadona's refrigerated section, alongside the rest of the ready-to-eat dishes.

Easy to carry and perfect for summer

One of its strengths is how convenient it is to take to the beach, the pool, or the office. The bowl can be easily carried in a backpack or insulated bag, with no risk of spills. If you have a cooler handy, the experience is even more comfortable and practical.

The salad keeps well for several hours when chilled and stays fresh until it's time to eat. Thanks to the dried fruit and nuts, it provides that sweet and crunchy touch that's surprising. It's not a heavy or cloying mix, but rather balanced and light.

| Mercadona

The spinach sprouts and lettuces give a freshness that's appreciated when the heat is on. The combination with roasted chicken and fresh cheese makes the salad a complete meal. Everything has a mild yet present flavor that doesn't tire or overwhelm.

Mercadona doesn't present this product as something new, but it remains one of the most versatile. It's ideal for those who don't have time, don't want complications, or simply want something easy and tasty. It's clear there's no excuse not to eat well, even when the heat doesn't let up.

