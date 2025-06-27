Today the deal that always disappears on the first day returns to Lidl and doesn't even reach €6

Lidl is back at it with one of those products that don't make noise, but always fly off the shelves. It has it all: usefulness, low price, and a design meant to fit into any type of kitchen. It's one of those basics Lidl launches from time to time that disappear before you even have time to think twice.

| Lidl

Lidl brings back one of those kitchen basics that always come in handy

Lidl knows very well that there are products that don't need an introduction or new features to be a hit. There are utensils that, because of their daily usefulness, become essential without much fuss. Today, one of those classics arrives in their stores that, thanks to its practical design and low price, usually disappears within days.

This product is available again in physical stores, and it does so without fanfare, but with solid arguments. Its compact size is perfect for small kitchens or for those who live alone or as a couple. Since it's made of stainless steel, it stands up well to the passage of time and frequent use.

The steel body distributes heat quickly and evenly, which results in clear energy savings. This not only speeds up cooking, but also helps you use less electricity or gas. In addition, its base is compatible with all types of stoves, including induction, making it even more versatile.

It features a heat-resistant glass lid that lets you monitor cooking without lifting it. That small steam vent in the lid prevents overpressure without losing functionality. The result is a comfortable cooking experience, hassle-free and suitable for any level of experience.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Lidl's pot that remains useful, cheap, and for everyone

We're talking about the 6.3 in. (16 centimeters) and 1.3 qt. (1.2 liters) stainless steel pot that Lidl is bringing back to their stores today. It's not new, but its good value for money keeps it relevant. Its simple yet functional design makes it suitable for everyday use as well as for more occasional needs.

It has ergonomic phenolic resin handles that help you handle it comfortably and safely. They don't get hot like metal, so you can grab it with more confidence even when it's in use. This detail greatly improves handling and gives more security to those who don't cook often.

Another strong point is that it can go in the oven up to 302 °F (150 °C), which opens up new possibilities in the kitchen. It's also dishwasher safe, so it can be cleaned effortlessly after each use. In the end, what this pot offers is simplicity, functionality, and very little maintenance.

All this is available for just 5.99 euros, a price that still surprises even those who already know it. Lidl is once again betting on a simple, useful, and cheap product that doesn't need campaigns or new features. It's one of those pots that always delivers and, for what it costs, deserves a permanent spot in any kitchen.

