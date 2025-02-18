Neither Milk nor Coffee: Mercadona Has the 2-euro Breakfast That's a Hit

If you are one of those who enjoy a sweet and satisfying breakfast, Mercadona has an option you won't be able to resist trying. Although it is not a novelty, this product remains one of the consumers' favorite choices. With its combination of crunchy textures and a creamy filling, this product has become a true success among those who have tried it.

The Perfect Mix of Flavor and Texture

These Mercadona cereals combine a crunchy base that perfectly complements a delicious cocoa and hazelnut cream filling. Each bite is an explosion of flavor, with just the right touch of sweetness that satisfies the taste without being overly cloying. Although they are not the healthiest option due to their sugar and fat content, the flavor is what has won over consumers.

The filling, which is mainly composed of cocoa and hazelnut paste, provides a creaminess that, in combination with the cereals, offers a unique experience. This detail makes them enjoyable not only when eaten with milk but also as a snack or even in some recipes, such as a topping for yogurts or smoothies. Additionally, the presence of these ingredients in the mix makes it resemble the taste of other famous cocoa creams, adding a touch of nostalgia to each bite.

| Mercadona

They come in a 14.1 oz. (400 g) package, which offers an ideal amount for several days or to share with family. The price of 2.25 euros per package makes these cereals an affordable option for those looking for something delicious without breaking their budget. Additionally, their format is convenient for storing and maintaining their freshness, ensuring that each breakfast is as tasty as the first.

A Delicious Breakfast, But Not Always Healthy

Although Mercadona's cocoa and hazelnut cream cereals are irresistible, they are not the healthiest option in nutritional terms. With a significant content of sugars and fats, especially saturated fats, it is advisable to consume them in moderation. However, as an occasional indulgence, they offer an excellent option for those looking for something delicious to start the day.

Despite these factors, the popularity of these cereals continues to grow. Their flavor and the crunchy texture combined with the creamy filling make this product a temptation hard to resist. Additionally, their affordable price and ease of storage and serving make them a convenient option for any household.

| Mercadona

It is important to remember that, like any ultra-processed product, they should be enjoyed in moderation and within a balanced diet. However, for those who enjoy an indulgent breakfast, these Mercadona cereals remain one of the best options to add a sweet and tasty touch to the morning.

