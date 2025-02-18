Goodbye Florence: the 1 Euro Mercadona Product That Tastes Wonderful

If you've ever dreamed of making a perfect pizza at home, with that crispy crust on the outside and fluffy inside, Mercadona has something for you. With a simple step-by-step process, you'll achieve the ideal texture in your dough, perfect for creating a delicious pizza that will surprise everyone at home. If you want to know more about how to achieve it, keep reading.

Easy Preparation for a Professional Quality Pizza

The best part is how easy it is to prepare the dough with Mercadona's mix. The process begins by mixing water, salt, the mix, and a bit of oil. Kneading until the texture is smooth and letting it rest for 10 minutes is the next step.

This part is key for the dough to acquire the perfect consistency that will make it crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Then, cut into portions and form balls, letting them ferment for 50 to 80 minutes. After that, all that's left is to stretch the dough and add your favorite ingredients.

Mercadona's mix not only makes the process easier but also gives you the chance to be creative with the toppings. Once you have everything ready, you'll just need to put it in the oven and watch it transform into a professional pizza. This product makes the process of making pizza at home much easier without losing the quality you desire.

This product comes in a 1-kilogram (2.2 lbs) package, giving you enough quantity to prepare several pizzas depending on the size. Additionally, it's available at an unbelievable price of just 1.45 euros. This makes it even more attractive if you're looking for an affordable option to enjoy homemade pizza.

A Perfect Base for Your Favorite Combinations

Mercadona's mix not only facilitates preparation but also ensures that your base has the best possible texture. After fermentation, the dough is ready to be stretched and become the base of your pizza. When baking it, you'll see how that crispy crust forms on the edges while the interior maintains a delicious softness.

You can customize the pizza to your liking with the ingredients you like the most: from the classic margherita to more innovative combinations. The options are endless, and this mix makes every pizza a success, whether for a family dinner or a party with friends. Additionally, being so easy to make, you can prepare several bases and store them for when you feel like enjoying a quick and delicious pizza.

The product's versatility doesn't end with the dough. You can experiment with different types of sauces, cheeses, and cold cuts, creating unique combinations. This Mercadona mix gives you the ideal base for your creations.

Finally, with the price of 1.45 euros for 1 kilogram (2.2 lbs) of mix, this option is one of the most economical on the market. You can enjoy a delicious pizza at home without having to spend a lot of money on pizzerias. An easy, affordable, and delicious recipe!

