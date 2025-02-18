Cold Water for Lidl: an Expert Reveals the Chain's Worst Secret

Pastries are one of those temptations that many can't resist, especially when they're within reach at supermarkets like Lidl. However, even though they may seem like an easy and delicious option, do we really know what we're buying? Adrián Díaz, known on Instagram as @donsacarino and a nurse specializing in diabetes, has conducted an exhaustive analysis of the pastry products at Lidl.

Ingredients That Should Make Us Think Twice

When reviewing the labels of Lidl's pastry products, it is discovered that many of them are filled with ultra-processed ingredients. One of the most common is palm oil, known for its negative effects on cardiovascular health, which appears in several products. Additionally, these products are loaded with low-quality refined sugars, which contribute to a high-calorie content without providing any nutritional value.

| Lidl

Although these products may seem fresh and freshly baked, the reality is that they contain numerous additives and preservatives to prolong their shelf life. Despite Lidl's pastries being presented as a practical option, the truth is that these products are not a good choice. Especially in the long term for those looking to improve their health or maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Over the years, it has been shown that the consumption of ultra-processed products increases the risk of metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, experts like Adrián Díaz recommend being very alert to what we buy, especially when it comes to foods we consume regularly.

Healthier Alternatives for a Pastry Craving

Díaz doesn't just point out the problems of industrial pastries but also offers a solution: going to local bakeries. These bakeries usually make their products with more natural and less processed ingredients. By choosing fresh and artisan-made products, we not only improve our health but also support local businesses.

| Àngel Ullate

Traditional bakeries use simpler and less industrialized production methods, resulting in pastries less loaded with additives and preservatives. Additionally, these products usually have a much more authentic flavor, making the pleasure of eating them even greater. By opting for these products, we also avoid the consumption of low-quality oils and refined sugars, which are common in industrial pastries.

Another benefit of choosing local bakeries is that they generally offer a variety of fresher products. This means you're consuming something freshly made and, therefore, more nutritious. This can also have a positive impact on your overall well-being, as the freshness of the ingredients improves the quality of the final product.

In the end, the key is to be aware of what we're consuming and make informed choices that favor our health. For example, opting for more natural and less processed alternatives. In this sense, artisan pastries can be an excellent way to enjoy our cravings without compromising our health.

Prices and offers updated on 02/18/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes