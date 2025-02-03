Mercadona surprises with the healthy treat that captivates many: only 2 euros

Mercadona has launched a renewed version of its popular chocolate and cream cup, now in a larger format and enriched with proteins. This new product promises to satisfy sweet lovers who are looking for healthier options without sacrificing taste. Available in a pack of four units of 125 grams each, it is offered at a price of 2.90 euros.

The most nutritious and healthy cup

The new Mercadona cup is part of its +Proteins line, designed to offer products with a higher protein content. Each container contains 12.5 grams of protein, making it an ideal option for those who want to increase their protein intake in a delicious way. Additionally, it has received praise from nutritionists for its balance between flavor and nutritional value.

The dessert is mainly made with skimmed milk, milk proteins, cream, and cocoa powder. This combination not only provides a delicious taste but also offers significant nutritional benefits. With 105 calories per serving, it is a lighter alternative compared to other similar desserts.

| Mercadona

The creamy texture and the balance between chocolate and cream make this cup an indulgent option without guilt. It is perfect for those moments when you want a sweet treat without compromising your diet. Additionally, by not containing added sugars, it adapts to different dietary needs.

Another protein option from Mercadona

This new format of the chocolate and cream cup is already available in Mercadona stores. It can be found in the refrigerated section, alongside other products from the +Proteins line. The practical pack of four units makes it easy to consume at any time of the day.

Mercadona has expanded its range of protein products to meet the growing demand for healthy options. In addition to the chocolate and cream cup, the +Proteins line includes products like caramel pudding, chocolate mousse, and egg flan. All of them are enriched with proteins and without added sugars.

| Mercadona

These products are designed to complement a balanced diet, offering delicious and nutritious alternatives. They are ideal for active people, athletes, or anyone looking to increase their protein intake in a simple and tasty way.

With this new addition, Mercadona continues to innovate and adapt to market trends, offering products that combine taste and health. The new chocolate and cream cup +Proteins is a perfect example of how the chain seeks to meet the needs of its customers. This way, it provides options that fit different lifestyles and dietary preferences.

Prices and offers updated on 02/03/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes