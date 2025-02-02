Mercadona surprises with a new delicacy you'll love: madness for 1 euro

Mercadona expands its dessert offerings with a delicious novelty: a dairy dessert inspired by the classic carrot cake. This product, under the Hacendado brand, is already available in the refrigerated sections of its stores. With a practical format and a flavor that evokes traditional pastry, it promises to become a favorite for many.

Features of Mercadona's new dessert

Mercadona's Carrot Cake dairy dessert comes in a pack of two units, each weighing 90 grams, totaling 180 grams per package. Its price is 1.70 euros, offering an affordable option for dessert lovers. This product is made by Postres Lácteos Romar S.L., located in Catadau, Valencia.

This dessert consists of two distinctive layers, starting with a cream cheese that mimics the typical frosting of carrot cake. The lower layer contains a mixture that includes candied carrot, providing a texture and flavor reminiscent of the original cake. It is important to note that the product is gluten-free, making it suitable for people with celiac disease.

Regarding its nutritional value, each 90-gram container provides approximately 212 calories. It contains 13.3 grams of fat, of which 8.9 grams are saturated, 19.1 grams of carbohydrates (17.2 grams of sugars), 3.7 grams of protein, and 0.34 grams of salt. It is an energetic dessert, ideal for enjoying on special occasions.

Enjoying the Carrot Cake dairy dessert

This dessert is ready to be consumed directly from the fridge. Its individual format makes it perfect to take and enjoy at any time of the day, whether as a dessert after a meal or as a snack. For those who wish to personalize their experience, a pinch of cinnamon powder can be added or joined with nuts to enhance its flavor.

The combination of cream cheese with the carrot base offers a balance between sweetness and acidity, faithfully replicating the flavor profile of traditional carrot cake. The texture is smooth, with small pieces of carrot providing a pleasant contrast to the palate.

Mercadona continues to innovate in its dessert line, offering options that blend tradition with the convenience of modern formats. This new dairy dessert is an example of that, providing consumers with a simple and delicious way to enjoy classic flavors.

For those looking for a quick and tasty alternative to homemade carrot cake, this Mercadona dessert presents itself as an ideal option. Its balance of flavors and practical format make it a smart choice to satisfy sweet cravings at any time.

