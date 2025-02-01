Dia's whim that solves dinners for just 3 euros: your kids will be amazed

Dia continues to bet on practical and tasty products that adapt to everyday life. Among its frozen options, the chicken and cheese nuggets stand out, a classic that combines a crispy layer with a juicy and creamy interior. With easy preparation and an irresistible taste, these nuggets are perfect for any occasion.

Nuggets with a different touch

Dia's chicken and cheese nuggets come in a 400-gram format, ideal for sharing or enjoying on several occasions. Their interior combines chicken meat with a touch of melted cheese, wrapped in a crispy breading that browns to perfection when cooked. This mix of ingredients makes them a juicy option with an extra flavor.

Nutritionally, they are a source of protein thanks to the chicken content in their recipe. Additionally, their breading provides a crunchy texture that makes them even more appealing. They are presented ultra-frozen, so it is recommended to keep them at -18°C until preparation.

Once thawed, they should not be refrozen, as this could affect their texture and quality. To ensure the best experience, it is recommended to extract only the amount that will be consumed at the moment.

The price of the 400-gram bag is 3.39 euros. This feature makes them an accessible option within Dia's range of frozen products. The chain can boast of having an excellent quality-price ratio.

Preparation methods for the best result

The chicken and cheese nuggets can be cooked in different ways, depending on the desired finish. In the oven, it is recommended to preheat it to 220°C, place them on a tray over baking paper, and heat them for 13 to 14 minutes. If the oven is not convection, it is advisable to add a few extra minutes for a perfect golden finish.

For those who prefer a crunchier finish, the fryer is the best option. In this case, the nuggets should be cooked at 180°C for 3 to 3.5 minutes, until they reach a golden tone and a crispy breading.

They can also be prepared in a pan, with plenty of oil over medium heat. In this method, it is important to fry them in small quantities and turn them over when they acquire a golden tone. The recommended time is 1.5 to 2 minutes per side.

Regardless of the cooking method, it is recommended to let them rest for a few minutes before serving so that the cheese inside reaches the best texture. These nuggets are perfect to join with sauces like barbecue, mayonnaise, or ketchup, and pair perfectly with salads or fries. With their irresistible taste and easy preparation, Dia's chicken and cheese nuggets are a safe bet for any time of the day.

