Lidl's lifelong product that El Corte Inglés envies the most: total quality

Lidl sells the Braun thermal mug, an ideal option for those who want to keep their drinks at the perfect temperature for longer. This mug, available in the chain's stores, stands out for its functional design and competitive price. With a capacity of approximately 330 ml, it's perfect for carrying coffee, tea, or other drinks on the go.

The Lidl mug you didn't know you needed

The Braun thermal mug offered by Lidl is designed to keep drinks hot for 4 hours and cold for up to 14 hours. Its leak-proof lid makes it easy to transport, preventing accidental spills. Additionally, it's dishwasher safe, which simplifies cleaning and maintenance.

Made with high-quality materials, the mug is BPA-free, ensuring safety with every use. Its easy one-click opening allows quick access to the drink, ideal for those always on the move. With approximate dimensions of 18.7 x 7.5 x 7.5 cm and a weight of 229 g, it's compact enough to carry in bags or backpacks without taking up much space.

| Lidl

The main material of the mug is stainless steel, which gives it durability and resistance. The lid is made of robust plastic, ensuring a tight and secure seal. These features make it a practical option for daily use, whether in the office, during travel, or outdoor activities.

Lidl greatly improves the market price

One of the most notable advantages of this Braun thermal mug at Lidl is its affordable price of 14.99 euros. In comparison, similar products in other stores can easily exceed 30 euros. For example, at El Corte Inglés, thermal mugs with similar features have higher prices, making Lidl's option an economical alternative without sacrificing quality.

Additionally, the value for money that Lidl offers with this thermal mug is hard to match in the current market. The combination of functional design, high-quality materials, and a competitive price makes it an attractive option for consumers looking for durable and efficient products without overspending.

| Lidl

It's important to note that, although it's not a novelty in Lidl's catalog, the Braun thermal mug remains a favorite among customers. The functionality it offers is one of its major appeals. For many people, it has become indispensable.

The Braun thermal mug offered by Lidl is an excellent option for those looking to keep their drinks at the ideal temperature for longer. With outstanding features and a competitive price, it positions itself as an attractive alternative in the thermal mug market.

Prices and offers updated on 02/01/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes