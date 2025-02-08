Goodbye Regimen: Mercadona's 1 Euro Healthy Product That Tastes Like Blessed Glory

The new Mercadona's paisana vegetable mix has arrived to make life easier for those looking for healthy and practical options in the kitchen. This product comes ready to prepare in the microwave in just a few minutes for added convenience. Already cut and washed, it's ideal for those who need a quick meal without compromising on quality.

Mercadona's healthiest novelty

This Mercadona's paisana vegetable mix is composed of zucchini, carrot, red onion, and leek. It comes in a 10.6 oz. (300 grams) bag, making it perfect for one or two people. Its ease of preparation is one of its biggest attractions: in just 3 minutes in the microwave, you have a delicious side dish ready to serve.

Each bag contains a balanced mix of ingredients, with a moderate caloric intake. For every 3.5 oz. (100 grams) of product, the vegetable mix provides approximately 40 calories, making it a light and healthy option to join any meal. Additionally, it has a low fat content and contains no added sugars.

The price of this mix is 1.88 euros, making it an economical option for those looking to incorporate more vegetables into their daily diet. This quality-price ratio makes it accessible to a large number of consumers looking for fresh and easy-to-prepare products.

Besides its price, Mercadona's paisana vegetable mix offers the convenience of not having to worry about cutting or washing the ingredients. This saves time and effort in meal preparation. The bag is easy to store and keep fresh, ensuring you always have a healthy option on hand to join your dishes.

Essential nutrients provided by the paisana mix vegetables

Each of the ingredients in this paisana vegetable mix has important nutritional benefits. Zucchini is an excellent source of vitamin C, which helps strengthen the immune system and improve skin health. It's also low in calories and rich in water, making it an excellent ally for maintaining good hydration and digestion.

Carrot, meanwhile, is known for its high beta-carotene content, an antioxidant that the body converts into vitamin A. This nutrient is essential for maintaining eye and skin health. Additionally, carrots are an excellent source of fiber, which aids digestion and helps maintain satiety for longer.

Red onion is another ingredient highlighted for its health benefits. Rich in antioxidants, such as flavonoids, it helps reduce inflammation and protect the body against cellular damage. It also contains compounds that promote cardiovascular health by improving blood circulation and reducing the risk of heart disease.

Finally, leek provides a large amount of B vitamins, essential for energy metabolism and nervous system health. It's also rich in fiber, which aids digestion and proper intestinal function. Its low caloric content and high water content make it an excellent option for those looking to maintain a balanced diet.

