'Hooked': Nutritionist Fran Susín Finds a Crazy Product at Mercadona

Dietitian Fran Susín has shared on his social media his appreciation for Mercadona's Crunchy Oat Cereal with Cocoa. He acknowledges that, although they contain a bit more sugar than other cereals, their taste is irresistible. He uses them as a pre-workout snack, adding a bit of pure cocoa to enhance their flavor.

Reasons to switch to these Mercadona cereals

These cereals are made with whole grain oats, which provide a high content of fiber and protein. Every 100 grams provide approximately 9 grams of sugar, making them slightly sweeter than other oat cereals without cocoa. However, this sugar content is moderate and considered acceptable within a balanced diet.

In addition to their oat content, these cereals include cocoa powder, which gives them a delicious taste and an additional supply of antioxidants. Cocoa is known for its beneficial properties for cardiovascular health and its ability to improve mood.

| Mercadona

The crunchy texture of these cereals makes them a pleasant option for breakfast or as a snack between meals. They can be consumed with milk, yogurt, or even on their own, adapting to different preferences and needs. The options are as many as you want.

The 400-gram package is priced at 2.15 euros, making them an economical and accessible option for everyone. This quality-price ratio is one of the reasons why Fran Susín recommends them.

Benefits of incorporating these cereals into your diet

Oats are a whole grain cereal that provides a good amount of soluble fiber, especially beta-glucan, which helps reduce blood cholesterol levels and improves digestive health. Additionally, oats are a source of low glycemic index carbohydrates, which provide slow-release energy and help maintain satiety for longer.

Cocoa, meanwhile, is rich in flavonoids, antioxidant compounds that protect the body against cellular damage and improve blood circulation. It also contains minerals such as magnesium and iron, essential for the functioning of the nervous system and energy production.

Consuming these cereals as a pre-workout snack, as suggested by Fran Susín, can be an effective strategy to provide energy and nutrients before physical activity. The combination of carbohydrates from oats and antioxidants from cocoa can improve performance and muscle recovery.

Additionally, their pleasant taste and crunchy texture make them a versatile option that can be incorporated into various preparations. You can use them in smoothies, yogurts, or even in healthy baking recipes.

Prices and offers updated on 02/08/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes