No self-tanner, no pills: Mercadona brings back the trick for an unbelievable tan

Mercadona knows how to surprise again, and this return is no exception. A product that already won over many is back on the shelves, with the promise to keep taking care of our skin like never before. It's not new, but it remains essential.

If you enjoyed it at the time, this return from Mercadona will surely make you smile. The product that we liked so much is back with everything needed to keep our skin perfect and ready for any occasion.

A product that is renewed to keep taking care of our skin

This year, Mercadona has decided to give a new look to a scrub that already has several loyal followers. It's a body product with a renewed formula that now features a more modern and attractive design. Perfect for those seeking intensive skin care, its composition is designed to help hydrate and revitalize the dermis.

The scrub has a base of Dead Sea salts (Mar Muerto), known for their purifying properties and their ability to improve circulation. These salts, along with vegetable oils and vitamin E, are ideal for keeping the skin soft, nourished, and free of impurities. In addition, its exfoliating action isn't aggressive, which makes it suitable even for sensitive skin.

This scrub is perfect for all skin types, since its ingredients adapt to each person's needs. Although it's especially useful for those looking to improve their skin before summer, regular use is recommended throughout the year. By removing dead cells, it also helps other products, such as creams or oils, to penetrate better and deliver better results.

The format of this scrub is a 14 oz. (400 g) jar, easy to use and with enough quantity for several applications. At a price of 4.55 euros, it's not only affordable, but also stands out as a very competitive option compared to other similar products on the market. If you're looking for an effective scrub that won't break the bank, this is a very interesting option.

How to use it to get the best results

To make the most of this scrub's properties, the ideal way is to apply it to clean, damp skin. This way, the exfoliating particles can do their job without damaging the epidermis, and the product will penetrate the skin better. It's important to use circular motions to activate circulation and ensure the scrub is well distributed over the entire body.

One of the secrets of this scrub is the special attention that should be paid to areas like elbows, knees, and feet, which tend to accumulate more dead cells. In addition, it's recommended to use it in the shower, since the steam helps open the pores, allowing the scrub to fulfill its function much more effectively. After applying, you just need to rinse with warm water.

The scrub is also a good ally when it comes to preparing the skin for tanning. If you plan to sunbathe or use self-tanner, this product helps the tan set more evenly. By removing dead cells, you get a smoother and more even base, which results in a more beautiful and longer-lasting tan.

This scrub has a great advantage over other similar products, which is that it's suitable for all skin types. Whether you have dry, combination, or oily skin, its gentle components guarantee a treatment that respects the natural balance of the dermis. In addition, it's vegan, paraben-free, and doesn't contain ingredients that could be irritating.

