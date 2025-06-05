This week at Lidl you have the accessory that will change your personal care for just a couple of bucks.

Lidl brings something this week designed for those who pay attention to every detail of their personal image without complicating their lives. Quality and practicality come together in an item that makes the daily routine easier. The surprise lies in how something so simple can make a difference.

This week at Lidl, innovation arrives for those seeking comprehensive and efficient care without leaving home. The offering combines durable materials with an easy-to-use design. It's exactly what many have been waiting for to renew their care habits.

| Lidl

Everything you need for impeccable hands and feet

The manicure and pedicure set Lidl is selling this week stands out for its ergonomic design that makes it easy to use. It includes seven high-quality attachments, made of sapphire and felt, designed to address different nail and skin needs. Among them, there is a sapphire cone to remove dry skin and two sapphire discs to file nails with different thicknesses.

Additionally, it includes a sapphire file that quickly removes thick calluses and a flame-shaped bit to loosen ingrown nails. It also has a cylindrical bit to polish the nail surface. The last attachment is a felt cone, designed to smooth, polish, and clean, leaving a professional finish.

The working speed is adjustable, from 2,000 to 4,600 rpm (revolutions per minute), allowing the device to be adapted to each type of care. It also features a switch that allows you to change the direction of rotation, indicated by red and green LED lights, for greater precision.

For transport and storage, Lidl includes a practical bag made from recycled material. This bag keeps everything organized and protected, making it easy to use both at home and on the go.

| Lidl

A complete Lidl manicure and pedicure kit at an unbeatable price

The set is available in two colors to choose from, pink and green, which add a touch of style to personal care. Its ergonomic design ensures easy handling, ideal for both quick and more detailed sessions. The device is compact and lightweight, which helps prevent fatigue during prolonged use.

One highlight is its price: Lidl offers it this week in physical stores for just 12.99 euros, a very competitive amount for the quality and features it provides. This makes it an ideal option for those who want professional results without spending too much or going to specialized centers.

This product is perfect for those who prefer to care for their hands and feet at home with comfort and ease, but without giving up a well-groomed and professional finish. Lidl thus achieves a combination that's hard to find in the usual market, by bringing together good design, features, and economic accessibility.

It is recommended not to wait too long to get this set, as it usually sells out quickly due to demand. Keeping an eye on Lidl's physical stores is the best option to take advantage of this opportunity directly and quickly.

Prices and offers updated on 06/05/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes.