The glow your skin craves this summer arrives at Mercadona and only costs €3.50.

How to achieve a natural glow without complications

Mercadona, the leading supermarket chain in Spain, has added a new product to its catalog that promises to revolutionize beauty care. It's the Cherry body glitter, a roll-on body shimmer that makes application easy and provides a radiant finish. This practical design allows the product to glide smoothly over the skin, making it easy to spread with a light massage.

Mercadona's body glitter comes in a 2.54 fl. oz. (75 ml) container, ideal for carrying in your bag and using at any time of day. To use it, simply shake before applying, spread over the skin, and let it dry for a few seconds to achieve optimal shimmer hold. This simplicity makes Cherry glitter a perfect ally for those seeking a shiny look without complications.

The Cherry glitter formula is designed to illuminate and revitalize the skin, offering a decorative and vibrant effect. However, Mercadona recommends using it exclusively for external use and avoiding application on eyes, lips, mucous membranes, or irritated skin. This care ensures safe and responsible use of the product.

With a price of 3.50 euros, this body glitter stands out as an affordable option for those who want to add a touch of shine and freshness to their skin during the summer. Mercadona's proposal makes personal care a simple, fun, and effective act.

Mercadona's cherry body glitter for a radiant summer

The Cherry body glitter stands out for its roll-on format, which simplifies application and minimizes product waste. This ergonomic design allows you to cover large or small areas easily, adapting to each user's needs. In addition, its light texture avoids the sticky feeling common in other body shimmers.

Mercadona has paid special attention to the glitter's formula so that, in addition to providing radiance, it also revitalizes the skin. This results in a healthy and natural effect that enhances aesthetic appeal without being excessive. It's the ideal combination for those who want a subtle yet long-lasting glow.

The duration of the effect is another strong point. Once dry, the body glitter keeps its hold, resisting daily routines and summer heat. This allows you to enjoy the shine for hours without the need for constant reapplication, adding convenience for the user.

Finally, Cherry glitter becomes a versatile product. It can be used to enhance specific areas, such as collarbones, shoulders, or arms, or to add a special touch at events and parties. This flexibility makes it a must-have for those who want to stand out with a personalized and modern shine.

