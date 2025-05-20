Mercadona puts Druni in check with the secret to healthy skin for only €3

Mercadona has earned a place in facial care by offering simple and effective products. Many people trust Mercadona to keep their skin fresh and hydrated. The brand has become essential in many daily routines.

Mercadona's presence in the beauty world grows every day. Their products provide hydration and well-being with formulas accessible to everyone. Thus, Mercadona positions itself as a reliable and approachable ally.

Hydration and freshness within everyone's reach

Mercadona offers in its Perfumery section a product that stands out for its combination of powerful ingredients and ease of use. The hydrating facial mist Facial Clean incorporates hyaluronic acid, a compound known for its ability to attract and retain water in the skin. This helps keep optimal hydration throughout the day, promoting a dewy and healthy appearance.

Additionally, the formula includes niacinamide, an active ingredient that provides an immediate luminous effect. This component is appreciated for its antioxidant benefits and its ability to improve skin texture and tone. Mercadona's mist not only hydrates but also revitalizes the face, becoming a perfect ally for all skin types.

| Mercadona

The product is enriched with kombucha, a natural extract that helps firm the skin and restore its original softness. Kombucha is valued in cosmetics for its regenerating and antioxidant properties, which add an extra benefit to this Mercadona mist. Thus, a complete care is achieved that goes beyond simple hydration.

With a size of 3.4 fl. oz. (100 ml), this facial mist is designed for practical and constant use. The packaging allows for a fine and even spray, ideal for applying as many times as desired throughout the day. The price is another of its strong points, as Mercadona offers it for just 3.50 euros, an affordable cost for a product with such effective ingredients.

How to use Mercadona's hydrating facial mist to maximize its benefits

The way to use this facial mist is simple but key to taking advantage of all its properties. It is recommended to spray over the face with eyes closed, at an approximate distance of 8 in. (20 centimeters). This technique ensures an even distribution of the product and prevents the liquid from coming into direct contact with the eyes.

It is important to press the nozzle fully to ensure optimal spraying and achieve an immediate refreshing effect. The mist can be used before or after makeup, making it a versatile addition to any beauty routine. It is also suitable for use several times a day, whenever the skin needs an extra boost of hydration.

| ALotOfPeople de Getty Images, Mercadona

The 3.4 fl. oz. (100 ml) format is convenient to carry in a bag or leave on the desk, facilitating its use at any time. This is why Mercadona's mist has become a recurring option for those looking to refresh their skin without complications. Its light texture doesn't alter makeup or leave a sticky feeling.

The frequency of application is up to personal discretion. Although many experts recommend its constant use to keep the skin hydrated and protected against external aggressions. Mercadona's hydrating facial mist perfectly adapts to these needs, providing an extra level of care and well-being for the face.

