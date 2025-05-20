Nobody knew about this Lidl device and it's perfect for relaxing: everyone wants it.

Lidl never stops surprising with things that make your home feel more comfortable and cool without breaking the bank. Their products go straight to improving your day-to-day without complications. Every time you enter, there's something new to discover.

At Lidl, they know life moves fast and what you need is something practical and stylish to relax at home. That's why they keep bringing ideas that mix the useful with the modern. No frills, just solutions that work and are really cool.

advanced technology for a unique atmosphere

The ultrasonic diffuser with aromatherapy and Himalayan salt that Lidl offers is a perfect option for those who want to care for their home's environment. This device generates a fine and refreshing mist through ultrasound, which promotes the diffusion of aromas without heating the essential oils. Thus, their natural properties remain intact for a real therapeutic effect.

Additionally, the diffuser includes authentic high-quality salt stone from the Himalayas. This component not only provides a unique aesthetic value but also contributes to air purification, according to studies related to salt. The combination of ultrasound and salt makes the device especially effective and functional for creating a pleasant and healthy space.

| Lidl

The maximum capacity of the tank is 3.4 fl. oz. (100 ml), allowing for approximately 7 hours of continuous duration. With an automatic shut-off function, the diffuser disconnects when the water runs out, ensuring safety and energy efficiency. Its compact design, 8.3 x 5.1 x 5.1 in. (21 x 13 x 13 cm), makes it easy to place in any corner.

Ambient lighting is another of its attractions, featuring a warm white LED light adjustable in three intensity levels. This function helps create a relaxing and cozy atmosphere, ideal for any time of day. The 4.9 ft. (1.5 meters) cable offers flexibility to place it wherever preferred without complications.

practical and complete: accessories and price of the Lidl diffuser

The ultrasonic diffuser from Lidl comes equipped with everything necessary to start enjoying aromatherapy instantly. It includes a power adapter to facilitate its use in any home without relying on batteries. A measuring jug is also included, which helps fill the tank with the exact amount of water, avoiding spills and making it easy to handle.

Additionally, the package includes approximately 1.1 lbs. (500 grams) of Himalayan salt crystals. This addition is a differentiating feature that adds value and authenticity to the product. The salt can be placed inside the diffuser to enhance its purifying and decorative effect.

| Lidl

The ultrasonic diffuser can be used as an air freshener by adding essential or scented oils, which are not included in the package. This allows the user to customize the aromatic experience according to their tastes and needs. Its operation is especially quiet, a highly valued aspect for not interfering with the tranquility of the home.

The price of the ultrasonic diffuser with aromatherapy and Himalayan salt at Lidl is 24.99 euros. This figure reflects the quality and versatility of the product, accessible to a wide audience looking to improve their environment with natural and technological solutions. Lidl once again stands out for offering products with a good quality-price ratio in the wellness and home category.

Prices and offers updated on 05/20/2025. They may undergo modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes