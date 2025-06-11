Mercadona launches a top-level perfume for less than €3: it will be the envy of the summer

Mercadona has launched something that's going to change your perception of what it can offer. With a fresh and stylish proposal, it promises to be the perfect accessory for all tastes. Nobody expected anything like this.

A new product has appeared on Mercadona's shelves that won't leave you indifferent. With a mix of elegance and accessibility, this launch promises to surprise and become a must-have for many.

Mercadona's new mini perfume that fits in any purse

Mercadona has added a simple, effective, and enveloping-scented option to its beauty catalog. It's a 1.7 fl. oz. (50 ml) mini perfume that goes for sweetness without being overwhelming. It's a practical choice for those who want a pleasant scent that's easy to wear every day.

This perfume is Sweet Sunset Cup Cake, a women's fragrance from the brand Flor de Mayo. It comes in a small format with a design made for everyday use, hassle-free. Its formula combines amber and vanilla, giving it a warm, soft, and slightly sweet touch.

This isn't an ordinary cologne but a mini eau de parfum, with more concentration and lasting power. This makes it a perfect alternative for reapplying at any time of day. Even though it's small, it has presence and delivers well in terms of intensity.

The product is already available in Mercadona's beauty aisles, without the need to search too much. For just 2.50 euros, you can add a charming perfume that smells like an elegant dessert to your cart. It's an easy purchase that lets you try it without fear of making a mistake.

Sweet Sunset Cup Cake: the low-cost perfume that smells like a trend

The name doesn't lie and neither does the content, because Sweet Sunset Cup Cake smells like comforting things. The blend of sweet and amber notes is reminiscent of a calm autumn afternoon. It has that baked cookie and soft vanilla vibe that many look for in a daily scent.

The choice of amber helps give depth to the scent, without making it cloying or heavy. It's a way to offer a feminine, warm, and modern perfume for very little money. Since it's from Flor de Mayo, the style follows the usual line of its best-selling fragrances.

This type of mini perfume responds to a clear trend: small formats that don't give up on quality. People want to try, carry with them, and not overspend if they don't know the result. With this product, Mercadona fulfills that function well with a reasonable price.

Also, because of its size and look, it becomes a good accessible gift or self-gift. It doesn't weigh much, doesn't get in the way, can be stored anywhere, and is useful for perfuming yourself without breaking routines. In short, a small olfactory success that Mercadona has managed to introduce at just the right time.

