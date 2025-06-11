Goodbye toys: this Lidl craze is what your child is asking for most this summer

Lidl has created a unique option to enjoy summer at home. With a design aimed at children's fun, it promises hours of entertainment. It's ideal for those hot days in the garden.

This Lidl product is perfect to keep children occupied. Its innovative design fits any outdoor space. Without a doubt, it will be the center of fun this summer.

A refreshing option for summer at Lidl

With the arrival of hot weather, many parents look for options for their children to cool off and play outdoors. One of the most practical options is an inflatable pool, ideal for the garden. Lidl, with its usual focus on quality products at affordable prices, has launched a children's inflatable pool that has attracted attention for its design and functionality.

This Lidl product is available in two animal-shaped models, which makes it especially attractive for young children. The stingray and tiger designs are intended to capture children's attention and add fun to their games. With a size suitable for small spaces, it's ideal for those looking for a practical and comfortable option for the garden.

| Lidl

The design also includes a roof that offers protection from the sun. This feature is important, as it provides shade and allows children to enjoy the pool without direct exposure to sunlight. The pool's padded base adds extra comfort, ensuring that young children can play for long periods of time without discomfort.

The pool also has a colorful print with marine motifs on the edge, which gives it a touch of freshness and vitality. It's a design that fits well with various garden styles and, in addition to being functional, is visually appealing. Without a doubt, it presents itself as an economical and versatile option for parents looking for something simple yet effective.

This is Lidl's inflatable pool for children

Lidl's children's inflatable pool is available in two sizes, adapting to different needs and spaces. The stingray model measures 30 in. x 43 in. (76 x 109 cm), with a base of Ø 40 in. (102 cm), which makes it suitable for young children. The tiger model, a bit larger, measures 41 in. x 40 in. (103 x 102 cm), keeping the same base, which allows more space to play.

Installing the pool is simple and quick, which makes it a practical option for parents. You just need to inflate the pool and make sure the base is well placed to start using it. In addition, the product includes a repair patch for any possible puncture, which ensures the pool is kept in good condition for a longer time.

| Lidl

This product is not only easy to install, but it's also lightweight and easy to transport. This allows you to take it to different places without inconvenience, which increases its versatility. With these features, the pool is perfect to enjoy at home or even at a picnic or a visit to the beach.

As for the price, Lidl's children's inflatable pool is available for 9.99 euros, a truly competitive price considering its features and functionality. This offer makes it one of the most affordable options on the market. It allows families to enjoy a quality product without making large investments.

