Happiness arrives at Mercadona: this sweet treat is a bomb and it's super cheap

Mercadona keeps surprising its customers with new products that make a difference. Its latest launch promises to leave a mark, attracting the attention of everyone looking for something different. This product has everything needed to become the next favorite in households.

With each new offering, Mercadona knows how to capture the attention of its followers. This time is no exception, with a snack that's quickly gaining popularity. Something innovative, tasty, and practical, just as the brand has accustomed us to.

A sweet and crunchy option for everyone

Mercadona has launched new crunchy bars covered with a layer of coconut, making them a delicious alternative for those looking for a sweet snack. These bars are light and crunchy, with a coconut coating that gives them an exotic touch. Each package contains five units, making them perfect to enjoy at any time of the day.

The price of these bars is 1.80 euros, making them an affordable and high-quality option. Compared to other similar products on the market, the price is quite competitive. In addition, their 3.9 oz (110 grams) format allows you to enjoy several bars for a reasonable price.

| Mercadona

The combination of coconut and the crunchy base makes these bars an attractive option for those seeking something different. The crunchy texture and the mild coconut flavor complement each other perfectly, offering a pleasant sensory experience. They are ideal for satisfying a sweet craving without complications.

These crunchy bars are packaged in a practical way, making them a convenient option to take anywhere. You can keep them in your purse or backpack and enjoy them whenever you need them most. In addition, their size makes them perfect for sharing or enjoying an individual portion.

Why choose the crunchy coconut bars?

The flavor of these bars is what truly sets them apart. The coconut coating provides a natural and authentic touch, without artificial flavors, which makes every bite delicious. In addition, the coconut gives it a refreshing sensation that makes the snack even more satisfying.

The price of 1.80 euros per package is one of the great advantages of this product. Despite its quality, it remains within a very affordable price range, making it an economical option to enjoy a delicious snack. It is ideal for those looking for a sweet treat without greatly affecting their budget.

| Europa Press

These bars are very convenient for those who have a busy life and need a quick and easy snack to take with them. Whether at work, at university, or during a walk, they are perfect to enjoy at any time. Their individual format makes it easy to carry them and enjoy a delicious snack without complications.

With the launch of these crunchy coconut bars, Mercadona expands its product range to satisfy everyone's tastes. With an affordable price and a unique flavor, these bars are positioned as an excellent option for those seeking a sweet and satisfying snack.

Prices and offers updated on 06/10/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes