Happiness arrives at Mercadona with the ready meal that revolutionizes your meals.

Mercadona continues to innovate and surprise its customers with new products designed to make daily life easier without sacrificing quality and flavor. The chain bets on practical solutions that fit modern lifestyles. This latest addition keeps arriving at the stores Mercadona has across our country.

Practicality and quality in every tray

Mercadona presents its vegetable rice in an individual 280 g (9.88 oz) tray, designed for a perfect serving. This ready-to-eat dish makes life easier for those with a fast-paced lifestyle. You just have to pierce the film, heat it in the microwave for two minutes at maximum power, and remove the film and label.

The quick preparation doesn't compromise the flavor or texture. Once heated, you just need to stir so that the rice and vegetables mix evenly. This way, you get a tasty dish ready to enjoy without making a mess or waiting.

| Mercadona

This rice combines quality rice with fresh vegetables, cooked to preserve their nutrients and flavor. It is a healthy and balanced alternative that adapts to different lifestyles. Its recipe is designed to satisfy those looking for practicality and good taste.

The price of this vegetable rice tray at Mercadona is 3.50 euros, a very competitive figure that offers an excellent quality-price ratio. This economic accessibility enhances its appeal for consumers looking for quick solutions without spending too much. Additionally, it represents a convenient option for eating well without complications.

A perfect rice for daily life

Mercadona's vegetable rice can be consumed as is or as a base to enrich your homemade recipes. Its practical format allows you to eat it at any time, whether at home, at the office, or on the go. This makes it easy to keep a balanced diet without complications.

The ease of microwave heating makes it perfect for those with little time or for those who don't want to complicate things in the kitchen. In just two minutes, you'll have a hot and nutritious dish ready to eat. This speed makes this product an ally for daily life.

| Mercadona

Mercadona responds with this product to the growing demand for healthy and balanced prepared dishes. Its 280 g (9.88 oz) size is designed to meet the nutritional needs of a light meal or dinner. Thus, it adapts well to different times and dietary needs.

Rice provides complex carbohydrates and energy, while the vegetables supply fiber, vitamins, and minerals. This combination makes the product a balanced option for those who want to take care of their diet without giving up convenience. Additionally, it helps keep an active and healthy lifestyle.

Currently, this vegetable rice is available in Mercadona supermarkets throughout Spain. Its presence on the shelves expands the possibilities for those seeking simple and quality nutrition without spending much time cooking. Undoubtedly, it is a practical option for those who value speed without losing flavor.

