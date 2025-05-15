It's already a hit at Mercadona, the product for perfect nails: Sephora and Druni, KO

Mercadona has once again surprised with a launch that promises to leave behind the big chains. While other brands like Sephora or Primor bet on the traditional, Mercadona brings something fresh and different. This innovative product is ready to captivate everyone, offering professional results at an irresistible price.

The ideal product for a professional finish on your nails

Mercadona has launched again one of the most desired products in nail care: the Magic Pen. This innovative item promises to transform your home manicure with a glazed finish that provides a unique shine. The Magic Pen is perfect for those looking for sophisticated nails, with a chrome effect that stands out on any occasion.

The product is designed to provide a high-quality finish with a satin shine that lasts for several days. By applying the Magic Pen, you will achieve a manicure that looks professionally done. This Mercadona product has become a popular option for those who want perfect nails quickly and easily.

| Mercadona

The available shades for the Magic Pen are pink and green, both with that glazed touch that is taking celebrities by storm. Thanks to its easy application, you can achieve shiny nails with an elegant finish without needing prior manicure experience. This product adapts to any occasion, providing a modern and attractive finish for your nails.

With Mercadona's Magic Pen, you will not only get a shiny finish but also protect your nails with a durable and resistant layer. This product allows you to achieve the desired glazed effect without complications, highlighting your nails with a spectacular shine that doesn't go unnoticed.

Steps to achieve perfect nails with Magic Pen

The first step to using the Magic Pen is to apply the base color on your nails and let it dry completely. This step is essential to ensure that the satin powder adheres correctly. The base provides a uniform surface so that the final finish is perfect.

Next, soak the applicator with the satin powder found in the Magic Pen's cap. Slide the applicator over the nail until it is completely covered, ensuring that the glazed effect is achieved on its entire surface. This powder is what provides that spectacular and long-lasting shine that makes your nails look radiant.

| Mercadona

After applying the powder, it is essential to seal the finish with a layer of gloss. This step will protect the chrome effect and give your nails an extra touch of luminosity. Let it dry completely for a long-lasting and perfect finish.

Finally, wash your hands to remove any excess product that may have remained on the skin. This will ensure that your nails are clean and the finish looks impeccable. This way, you will achieve shiny and sophisticated nails that will last several days, thanks to Mercadona's Magic Pen.

Prices and offers updated on 05/15/2025. They may undergo modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes