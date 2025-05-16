Goodbye cooking: Lidl surprises with the appliance that does everything for you

Lidl continues to surprise with solutions that transform routine into something simple and healthy. Every day, more people seek practical ways to cook without complications or excess fats. This proposal combines technology and functionality to make life easier in the modern kitchen.

Cook without oil and with multiple functions

This Lidl air fryer stands out for its dual use: it functions as a fryer with the lid closed and as a grill with the lid open. This versatile design allows cooking from French fries to steaks or vegetables with a single appliance. Its operation without the need to add oil or extra fats promotes a healthier diet.

It features an intuitive touch screen that makes handling easy, integrating 11 preset programs. Among them are options for cooking whole chicken, wings, pizza, fish, and even dehydrated fruit. This variety allows adjusting the cooking with just one touch, saving time and avoiding errors in preparation.

Additionally, the timer can be set from 1 minute to 6 hours, providing flexibility for different types of recipes. For greater precision, it includes a digital roasting thermometer that is inserted into the food, ensuring that the cooking reaches the ideal temperature. The combination of these features makes this air fryer a practical tool for any level of cooking.

The materials are also designed to offer quality and durability. The frying basket, grill plate, and splash guard feature high-quality non-stick coating. Additionally, these accessories are dishwasher safe, further simplifying their maintenance.

Design and accessories that optimize the cooking experience at Lidl

The compact size of the fryer, with approximate measurements of 15.7 x 17.3 x 12.2 in. (40 x 44 x 31 cm) and a 3.3 ft. (1 meter) cable, makes it ideal for countertops with limited space. Despite its size, its capacity is sufficient to prepare meals for several people in one go. This makes it an efficient appliance for families and lovers of practical cooking.

The set includes a grill plate and a griddle/pot that expand culinary possibilities. These pieces, along with the hot air frying basket, allow preparing a variety of dishes from roasts to oil-free fries. The quality of the ceramic coatings ensures optimal and prolonged performance over time.

The digital roasting thermometer is another important accessory it incorporates, already pre-mounted for immediate use. Its presence helps control the internal temperature of the food, avoiding overcooking or undercooking. This adds a professional level to homemade preparation.

Finally, the fryer comes with a splash guard, also pre-mounted, that helps keep the kitchen clean during cooking. It also includes detailed instructions and five recipe suggestions to make the most of all its functions. All this for a price of 99.99 euros, positioning it as an accessible option in Lidl's catalog.

