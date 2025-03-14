Happiness Returns to Mercadona: The Delicacy Everyone Adores Is Back in Its Stores

The ice cream season is just around the corner, and Mercadona is already causing a stir among its customers. It has confirmed through its social media that one of the most popular ice creams from last season will return in April. Fans of this ice cream have quickly shown their excitement about the news, as it was one of the favorites of last summer.

X's Message: The Inquiry That Left Everyone Waiting

The story began when a customer, @CrisCuesta96, decided to ask on X if the Peanut Butter Cup ice cream would return to Mercadona's freezers. The question was simple: "Is the Peanut Butter Cup ice cream coming back this summer?" To the surprise of many, Mercadona's response was affirmative.

The chain not only confirmed that the ice cream would return, but also committed to putting it back on sale starting in April. This ice cream stopped being sold at the end of the summer of 2024, much to the disappointment of customers. But everything passes, and it won't be long before they can enjoy it again.

This type of interaction on social media has caused great expectations among customers. Mercadona's response, quick and clear, reaffirms the chain's commitment to being alert to the demands of its consumers. Without a doubt, this small conversation on social media has been great news for many customers who were waiting for the return of this ice cream in 2025.

The Success of Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream: The Flavor That Triumphed in 2024

Mercadona's Peanut Butter Cup ice cream was one of the most popular products of last summer. Its flavor, inspired by the famous Reese's chocolates, perfectly combined the creamy texture of the ice cream with chocolate pieces and smooth peanut cream. Last year, it was sold in a 12.3 oz. (350 grams) tub that cost 3.15 euros.

This ice cream quickly won the hearts of consumers thanks to its unique flavor, which not only offered a refreshing experience. The mix of peanut and chocolate became an irresistible combination for many, and the stock flew off the shelves. Although Mercadona removed some products from its assortment with the arrival of the cold, the Peanut Butter Cup ice cream has not been forgotten by customers.

This 2025, its return is eagerly awaited. Mercadona's Peanut Butter Cup ice cream promises to remain one of the big favorites of the season. Customers are already eagerly waiting to enjoy this delicious flavor and repeat last summer's experience.

With the return confirmed for April, there is no doubt that it will be one of the most demanded products of the chain. Without a doubt, Mercadona has hit the mark with this return and with the surprise it has prepared for its customers. We will have to wait to see if it remains one of the favorites or if Mercadona brings even more surprising novelties.

