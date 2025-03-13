Neither Lidl nor Mercadona: This Is the Supermarket That Has Dropped a 'Bombshell' in Madrid

In the city of Madrid, the options for quick and convenient shopping are changing. A supermarket has decided to take a step forward with an opening in one of the most strategic points of the city. This new proposal is designed to adapt to urban life and offer a more practical solution for consumers.

With this new format, Carrefour moves away from the large traditional models like Lidl or Mercadona, seeking to connect more directly with Madrilenians. The idea is to offer high-quality products without customers having to step out of their daily routine, adapting to their urban and time-limited needs.

A Supermarket Underground: Carrefour City Arrives at Madrid's Metro

Carrefour has decided to break with convention by opening a supermarket in the Plaza Elíptica transport interchange, in the south of Madrid. This 1,970 sq. ft. (183 square meters) space is designed for those who need to make quick purchases without compromising on quality or variety of products. The location is strategic, as the station receives millions of travelers annually.

The Carrefour City model is characterized by offering quick-consumption products, such as healthy and fresh options, ideal for the urban lifestyle. In addition to having more than 2,500 references, the supermarket provides a complete assortment for the home.

Innovative Services for a More Demanding Customer

One of the most notable innovations of Carrefour City Plaza Elíptica is the possibility of placing phone orders with in-store pickup. This new option enhances the shopping experience by offering more flexibility and convenience, especially for those who want to avoid lines or don't have time to do their complete shopping. This initiative is part of a broader strategy by the company to get closer to its customers and adapt to their needs.

Jesús Bermejo de la Insua, franchise director of Carrefour, has highlighted that this opening is part of a commitment to innovation and proximity to the customer. According to him, the company sees in this business model the opportunity to expand it to other metro stations, not only in Madrid but in other cities across the country. The Carrefour brand is betting on a flexible model that can be replicated in different urban environments, seeking to meet current demands.

With this new opening, Carrefour continues to demonstrate its ability to adapt to market changes and consumer needs. Undoubtedly, this store in the Madrid metro could be just the beginning of a new way of shopping in the city.