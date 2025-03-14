Goodbye Shelves: Lidl's Kitchen Furniture Has Sparked Madness in Spain

Growing your own aromatic herbs is an excellent way to enjoy fresh ingredients without having to leave home. More and more people are looking to have their own small urban garden, especially those with limited space. Lidl has created a practical solution so you can grow your favorite herbs on the balcony, terrace, or even in the kitchen, without needing to be an expert gardener.

A Modular and Flexible System That Adapts to Your Needs

Lidl's aromatic herb cascade consists of four modules. Each module has two planting chambers, allowing you to grow up to eight different herbs. This modular system is flexible, and you can add more modules to continue growing your small home garden.

One of the advantages of this design is that you can place the modules back-to-back, creating a green wall that will bring freshness to any space. To achieve this configuration, you only need at least two cascades. This option allows you to customize the design of your vertical garden according to the available space and your preferences.

| Lidl

The chambers are oriented toward the front, making it easy to access the plants. This makes the maintenance and care of the herbs much simpler, as you won't have to bend down or strain to reach them. This design is ideal for those who want a hassle-free vertical garden.

Resistance and Durability for Outdoors

This gardening system is made of durable plastic, ensuring its longevity throughout the year. It is designed to withstand the most demanding outdoor conditions, such as exposure to the sun, wind, or rain. Thanks to its high-quality material, the aromatic herb cascade will withstand the elements without losing its effectiveness or deteriorating quickly.

Additionally, the cascade is UV-resistant, meaning it won't fade or deteriorate from prolonged sun exposure. This is a great benefit if you plan to place the system on your balcony or terrace, as you can leave it outdoors without worrying about constant maintenance. This design makes the product ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, adapting perfectly to different environments.

| Lidl

The irrigation system has also been designed to facilitate water management. It includes a drip tray that collects excess water, preventing spills and keeping the area clean. The tray is easy to install and maintain, enhancing the user experience and ensuring that water doesn't accumulate excessively in the modules.

Lidl Includes Accessories for Greater Convenience

Lidl has included several useful accessories to make caring for your plants easier. The cascade comes with a gardening shear with a holding device, ideal for cutting herbs without creating a mess. They are designed to make clean and easy cuts, allowing you to harvest your fresh herbs with ease.

Another included accessory is the drip tray, which helps collect excess water. This detail is key to keeping your space clean and free of water stains, especially if you place the cascade indoors. Everything you need to start growing your favorite herbs is included, making this system fully functional from the moment of purchase.

| Lidl

Lidl's aromatic herb cascade is available for only 6.99 euros, making it an affordable option for any gardening enthusiast. For that price, you get a complete system that includes four modules, clamps to connect them, a drip tray, and gardening shears. This offer is not only economical but also very functional, allowing you to grow fresh herbs all year round without significant investments.

This price is one of the reasons why the cascade has gained so much popularity. For less than 7 euros, you can have your own vertical garden at home, ideal for growing herbs like basil, mint, rosemary, thyme, and many more. Not only will you save money by not having to constantly buy fresh herbs, but you'll also enjoy the pleasure of watching your own plants grow.

Prices and offers updated on 03/14/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes