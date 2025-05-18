It's official: Lidl's summer customer favorite returns for less than €5

Lidl surprises once again this season with a highly desired return that captures the attention of many. The brand keeps its commitment to offering practical and accessible products. Every year, Lidl manages to generate great anticipation with its new offerings.

In Lidl stores, there is an atmosphere of anticipation for the arrival of a recurring item. This offering is once again one of the most talked-about topics among customers. Lidl continues to show its ability to combine quality and attractive pricing.

comfort and design that don't fail

Lidl offers men's sandals with a wide strap that ensures optimal support throughout the day. The sole is lightweight and flexible, made of EVA, providing a sense of comfort even after hours of use. The available colors are green and navy blue, versatile tones that fit with different casual styles.

The men's sizes range from 41 to 46, covering a wide variety of feet. This footwear is ideal for those seeking functionality without sacrificing a sober and elegant design. The combination of materials ensures durability and comfort, two key elements for the summer.

| Lidl

For just 4.99 euros, these sandals become an accessible option for many. Lidl keeps the balance between quality and price, which explains its growing popularity each year. It's no coincidence that they return season after season, as the quality-price ratio is one of their greatest attractions.

The flexibility of the EVA sole also allows for better adaptation to the foot, avoiding common discomforts in other types of summer footwear. Additionally, its lightness reduces fatigue when walking, a plus for outdoor activities or urban walks.

style and functionality in every step

For women, Lidl offers sandals in pink and black, colors that match multiple summer garments. The wide strap in this model also provides excellent support, fitting comfortably without causing chafing. The sole, like in the men's model, is made of lightweight and flexible EVA.

The available women's sizes range from 37 to 41, adapting to a wide range of users. This footwear stands out for its simple yet effective design, intended for daily use during the hot months. Its lightness facilitates mobility without sacrificing stability.

| Lidl

At an equally competitive price of 4.99 euros, the women's sandals once again position themselves as a smart purchase. Lidl thus repeats the success of previous years, consolidating this footwear as an essential basic for the summer. The ease of combining them with different garments is another reason they are so sought after.

The quality of the material and robust construction ensure that these sandals can withstand the intensive use typical of the summer season. Additionally, their low weight makes these sandals perfect allies for beach or city days.

Prices and offers updated on 05/18/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes