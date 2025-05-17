Good news from Mercadona to its customers: the tastiest €2 sauce is back

Mercadona never ceases to surprise with launches that revolutionize their customers' kitchens. This new proposal stands out for its intense flavor and versatility in accompanying all kinds of dishes. At Mercadona, they know how to combine tradition and freshness in every product.

Every time Mercadona presents a novelty, it generates great anticipation among their followers. This latest addition recovers much-loved aromas and flavors, ideal for enhancing any meal. Quality and competitive pricing remain the essence of Mercadona in every launch.

Mercadona launches its new sauce, the perfect ally for your meats

Mercadona has introduced its Brasa & Sabor sauce, a launch that reinforces its commitment to products that facilitate daily cooking. This sauce stands out for combining ingredients like garlic, tomato, onion, and a blend of selected spices to intensify the flavor. Its recipe is designed to accompany especially grilled meats, providing a traditional and tasty touch.

This product is marketed in a 310 g jar, ideal for preserving freshness and ease of use. Its price at Mercadona is 1.60 euros, an affordable cost for those looking to enhance their dishes without complications. The Brasa & Sabor sauce positions itself as a practical and economical option for those who enjoy barbecues and meals with intense flavor.

| Mercadona

Many consumers have noticed that this sauce bears a remarkable resemblance to an Argentine sauce that Mercadona had in the past. That sauce disappeared some time ago but remained in memory for its quality and focus on enhancing the flavor of meats. The new Brasa & Sabor seems to recover that spirit, combining tradition and practicality.

The jar presentation facilitates its direct use on meats, marinades, or to accompany side dishes. Additionally, the composition of the sauce makes it suitable for different types of meat, whether beef, pork, or chicken. It manages to enhance their flavor with a smoky and spicy touch that many appreciate.

Brasa & Sabor sauce from Mercadona: how to use it

The secret of this sauce lies in its blend of carefully selected ingredients. The garlic provides an intense and characteristic aroma that highlights the flavor of the meat. The tomato and onion contribute a sweet and slightly acidic base, balancing the whole.

The spices, although not specified in detail by Mercadona, are perceived as an essential element. These give it that unique touch of the Brasa & Sabor sauce. Thanks to this balance, the product is not only ideal for meats but also for bringing stews and other culinary preparations to life.

| Mercadona

The creamy texture and adequate consistency facilitate its direct application or use as a base for marinades. It is a ready-to-use product, designed to simplify life in the kitchen without sacrificing flavor. Mercadona has also taken care of the format, as the 310 g jar is practical for storage and consumption.

For its price of 1.60 euros, this sauce presents itself as a competitive option within the market. Mercadona bets on quality at an affordable cost, seeking to satisfy customers who want to innovate without complications or large expenses. This launch confirms Mercadona's strategy of keeping a varied and attractive offer in sauces and culinary complements.

Prices and offers updated on 05/17/2025. They may undergo modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes