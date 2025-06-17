Mercadona brings back one of its hits just in time for the heat: only €1

Mercadona has already started to make moves with its most recognizable products, those that only appear when the heat sets in. There's one that comes back every year and never goes unnoticed in the store. Its format is simple, its price is very low, and its presence is almost an announcement that summer is already here.

Few Mercadona products are as closely tied to a specific season as this one, which has become a true classic. It doesn't change much, but it doesn't need to, because it works just as it is. It's light, easy to find, and perfect for those moments when you just want something simple and familiar.

Summer classics return to Mercadona's shelves

With the arrival of good weather, Mercadona brings back some products that have become staples of its seasonal catalog. They're sweet, simple, and easy to enjoy at any time. They're designed to go along with those cold drinks that become part of the daily routine when the heat intensifies.

This particular one is a soft-textured bun, elongated in shape, with a slightly sugared surface. It's not new, but every summer it returns as one of the most sought-after items in its section. It's part of that tradition that many people associate with horchata, afternoon snacks, or relaxed summer plans.

| Mercadona

It's sold in packs of six and doesn't need refrigeration or any kind of preparation. You can open, serve, and eat it directly, with no effort and without making a mess in the kitchen. That, when the heat is on, is more appreciated than it seems.

Mercadona keeps the usual price, with a pack costing only 1.30 euros. This means each unit is about 21 cents, which is quite reasonable in a context of rising prices. It's not unusual for it to be one of the seasonal sweets that disappears fastest from the shelves.

Mercadona's fartons: the ideal complement for horchata

These fartons are made by the brand Polo, a company from Alboraya specializing in traditional pastries. They're known for keeping the classic recipe, with no artificial ingredients. The formula includes wheat flour, sugar, eggs, yeast, and vegetable oil.

They're designed to absorb liquid without falling apart, which makes them ideal for dipping in horchata. The elongated shape isn't just aesthetic; it's also functional and practical for consumption. They stay firm even after several seconds in the glass.

| Mercadona, DalaiFood

The texture is soft inside and slightly crunchy on the outside, thanks to the glaze that covers them. They're not overly sweet and are easy to eat, something not all sweets can claim. They also work well with café con leche, iced tea, or chocolate.

Mercadona's fartons are no longer exclusive to Levante and are available in stores throughout Spain. You can also buy them through the online store, with the same price and format. That has helped their popularity grow beyond their region of origin.

