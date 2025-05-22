Neither red wine nor sangria: this is the Mercadona drink all of Spain looks for in summer

Mercadona puts one of those classics that refresh the summer back on its shelves. Without major releases or fanfare, the supermarket bets on what it knows works. It's the return of something many have eagerly awaited.

At Mercadona, they know there are flavors that never go out of style and define the season. This fresh and natural product returns to stay in the refrigerators for a while. No complications, just flavor and tradition within everyone's reach.

Mercadona brings back a desired refreshing classic

Mercadona has reintroduced fresh horchata to its shelves, a natural product that many eagerly await each year. Made with traditional ingredients, this horchata keeps the essence and freshness that distinguishes the typical craft-made drinks of our land. It comes in a 750 ml bottle, ideal for sharing or for multiple servings throughout the day.

Mercadona's fresh horchata must always be kept cold, below 41°F (5°C), to keep its quality and flavor intact. Once opened, it is recommended to consume it within a maximum of 24 hours to ensure the best experience. These guidelines are key to enjoying horchata in optimal conditions and avoiding its deterioration.

| Mercadona

This is not a recent launch, but an item that Mercadona offers periodically, especially in hot seasons. Its return reflects consumers' preference for natural and refreshing options that provide tradition and authentic flavor. Horchata is a drink linked to Spanish culture, highly valued for its sweet taste and smooth texture.

The price of fresh horchata at Mercadona is 2.10 euros per bottle, a competitive cost for those looking for a tasty and healthy drink. This value makes horchata accessible to a wide audience, ideal for refreshing without complications during the summer.

Fresh horchata at Mercadona: storage and consumption tips

To make the most of the fresh horchata that Mercadona offers, it is essential to respect its storage conditions. Keeping the bottle refrigerated is essential to preserve the freshness and natural aroma of the horchata. This attention to storage sets this drink apart from other more processed versions.

Consuming the horchata within 24 hours of opening is an essential recommendation to ensure optimal flavor and avoid health risks. Planning consumption is key to enjoying all the qualities of horchata without waste.

| Mercadona

The 750 ml bottle has a practical size that facilitates its transport and refrigeration at home. Its format allows adapting the quantity to each person's needs, always preserving its freshness thanks to the airtight seal. This presentation makes Mercadona's horchata convenient and practical.

Besides being refreshing, horchata provides important nutritional benefits. It is a natural drink rich in B vitamins, calcium, and antioxidants. Horchata is known for being a light and energetic option, as well as helping to improve digestion and control cholesterol.

