Tomorrow the product that half of Spain desires arrives at Lidl: it's going to be a hit in seconds.

Lidl returns with a product that more than meets the needs of those who lead an active lifestyle and need something durable and comfortable. At Lidl, they have opted for functionality without complications. This basic item is designed to withstand and facilitate your daily routine.

Without making noise, Lidl brings to the table an accessory that fits any plan, whether it's sports, leisure, or short trips. It's a discreet yet essential ally, with details designed for practicality. Lidl keeps showing that simplicity can be the most useful.

discover lidl's sports accessory that will make your life easier

Lidl once again opts for functionality with a bag that has everything to accompany you on your daily adventures. This basic item features a large main compartment with a zipper closure, where you can fit everything you want to carry. Additionally, it includes a front pocket perfect for storing small and accessible items without hassle.

The sports bag has an approximate capacity of 6.6 gallons (25 liters), with very comfortable dimensions: 17.7 x 8.9 x 7.9 in. (45 x 22.5 x 20 cm). It is lightweight and durable, and it supports up to 19.8 lbs. (9 kg) without losing shape or utility. Designed to adapt to your pace, its basic design fits any plan.

| Lidl

The mesh side pockets are a bonus not usually seen in economical models, ideal for bottles or accessories you want to have on hand. Additionally, the shoulder strap is adjustable and removable, with padding that makes carrying it not a burden. It also has padded handles so you can carry it as you prefer.

In short, this Lidl bag is designed to be practical, comfortable, and durable, without frills that increase the purchase price. It's the perfect solution for those who want just enough, well-made, and at a good price. That, without complicating your life.

why this sports bag is the smart purchase of the week

The best news is that this basic sports bag returns to Lidl for only 9.99 euros. This is a price that almost seems like a joke for what it offers. Durable, functional, and comfortable, this bag doesn't mess around and more than fulfills any plan.

Maintenance is simple and hassle-free, and you won't have to put it in the washing machine or use bleach. Just a damp cloth and it's ready to keep accompanying you without losing a bit of its appearance and utility. Lidl is clear: simple, practical, and durable.

| Lidl

Although it's not new, this bag reaffirms itself as a reference basic that always comes back to save the day. Lidl puts it back in their physical stores starting Friday, in case you prefer to see and touch it before deciding. Easy and without complications.

With its sober design and perfect dimensions, this bag is a safe bet for those seeking quality without spending a fortune. At only 9.99 euros, Lidl shows that a well-thought-out basic can make a difference. You know where to find it.

Prices and offers updated on 05/21/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes