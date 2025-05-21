This is the Mercadona sweet that many are clamoring for and it's selling out: limited edition

Mercadona has added a novelty to its catalog that is generating a lot of buzz. It is a sweet product with a special touch that is not found in all its stores. Mercadona continues to bet on surprising with proposals that combine flavor and quality.

This new Mercadona product stands out for its texture and a creamy filling that wins over from the first bite. Although it is not available everywhere, it is already generating anticipation among those who have tried it. Mercadona keeps its style: innovating without losing its essence.

Mercadona reinvents the traditional sweet with pistachio

Mercadona has included in its catalog a special 3.2 oz. (90 grams) donut that doesn't go unnoticed. This piece combines a crunchy coating with pistachio pieces that add texture and flavor. Inside, a cream with authentic pistachio flavor fills the bun, creating a perfect balance between sweet and nuts.

The product has sparked interest by offering a different experience compared to conventional donuts. Additionally, the quality of the ingredients and the care in its preparation are evident. The donut weighs exactly 3.2 oz. (90 grams) and has a fixed price of 1.25 euros, a competitive figure within the craft-made pastry segment.

Mercadona stands out for offering innovative products without losing the traditional essence that its customers seek. This pistachio donut is a clear example of how the brand combines creativity with the trust its seal generates. Its creamy and crunchy texture at the same time manages to capture the attention of those looking for variety and quality in their purchases.

The value of this donut lies not only in its flavor but also in the care put into the presentation and the sensory experience. The pistachio pieces in the coating make the bite complete and pleasant, keeping the balance between sweetness and naturalness.

Limited availability of Mercadona's donut

An important point that has marked the launch of this Mercadona donut is its limited distribution. The chain has confirmed that this product will not be available in all its stores, something that has surprised many. The donut can only be found in stores in Madrid, Soria, and part of Castilla-La Mancha.

This restriction has caused customers to be even more interested in acquiring it in the areas where it is available. Mercadona has explained on their social media that this strategy responds to the need to adjust production and distribution to ensure the freshness and quality of the product.

Additionally, the Valencian chain always keeps a policy of controlled launches to measure consumer response before expanding the range. This donut, with its exclusive pistachio touch, falls within this trial dynamic in specific markets.

The price of 1.25 euros per unit reinforces the idea of an accessible product for a broad audience, but with characteristics that place it above the usual industrial pastry. This combination of price, quality, and temporary exclusivity makes it a very interesting item for those who frequent Mercadona.

