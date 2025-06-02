Mercadona brings back the product many were already clamoring for: healthy and very cheap

Mercadona is once again betting on a product that always succeeds in summer, a classic that almost everyone enjoys and that has a very distinctive flavor. This item fits perfectly with simple plans and moments to share without complications. Mercadona presents it in a convenient format, ready to bring to the table on any occasion.

The chain knows that this product is much more than food; it's tradition and part of the gastronomic culture that many enjoy year after year. Its return has caused a lot of anticipation among those who value the freshness and quality that only Mercadona can offer. Without revealing too much, this classic is ready to win over palates again and accompany the best gatherings.

A classic product that never fails in summer

Mercadona already has padrón peppers available in a practical 14 oz. (400 g) format, designed for sharing or enjoying at any time. This product is well known for its mild flavor and crunchy texture, which fits perfectly with traditional Spanish cuisine. Their small and uniform size allows for quick cooking, ideal for preparing with a little oil and some salt to enhance their natural flavor.

The quality is guaranteed, since Mercadona selects the peppers at just the right point of ripeness so they arrive fresh and with all their aroma intact. This detail makes the product especially valued, since it keeps that characteristic texture that makes them irresistible to the palate. The convenience of the format allows them to be used directly, with no need to clean or prepare them.

| Mercadona

In addition to their flavor, padrón peppers provide benefits for those who care about their diet, since they are low in calories and rich in vitamins. Their versatility makes them a perfect option to serve as an appetizer or to accompany main dishes. The season is limited, so finding them fresh at Mercadona is a good opportunity to enjoy their unique flavor.

This classic of Spanish gastronomy usually pairs very well with anything from a cold beer to an informal meal. Mercadona makes it available with its usual guarantee. Their availability in stores marks the beginning of a time when these peppers once again become the stars of many tables.

How to enjoy Mercadona's padrón peppers

The most popular way to prepare these peppers is to fry them with a little olive oil until they're golden and add coarse salt. This quick preparation allows you to enjoy all their flavor and texture without complications. It's a dish that works well for any occasion, from an appetizer to a side dish.

They can also be integrated into other recipes, adding a different and fresh touch to salads, omelets, or rice dishes. Thanks to Mercadona's format, it's easy to use just the right amount for each occasion and avoid waste. This product is ideal for those who seek flavor and practicality in the kitchen.

| Mercadona, Getty Images

An interesting detail about padrón peppers is that most are mild, but some can surprise you with a spicy touch, which adds excitement to the experience of eating them. This characteristic is part of their charm and is especially valued by those who enjoy this traditional product.

Mercadona's bags of padrón peppers are priced at 4.35 euros, a reasonable amount for those who want to enjoy a fresh and quality product. This combination of flavor, freshness, and price makes these peppers a must-have for those looking for something easy, tasty, and traditional this summer.

Prices and offers updated on 05/30/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes